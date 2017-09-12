Here Are the New iPhone Cameras

The new iPhones (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X) are here, and they bring some drastic camera improvements along with them. Not only will the cameras take better photos, but are also the parts that enable some of the coolest features in the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Apple

The iPhone 8 includes a 12MP sensor that Apple claims allows for 83 percent more light. It features a new color filter and optical image stabilization. The 8 Plus' dual rear shooters have f-stops of 1.8 for the wide-angle lens and 2.8 for the telephoto lens, and also offer OIS.

The iPhone 8 Plus will have a new feature called portrait lighting, which separates the subject from the background and then adjusts the lighting based on the contours of your face. It's still in beta but will ship with the phone. It's part of a new menu in the Camera app that lets you adjust the camera for different kinds of photos.

For video, Apple has a faster encoder for quicker frame rates and smoother playback. Eddy Cue showed off 4K 60 fps ont he iPhone 8. You can also take 1080p, 240 fps video.

The iPhone X also has dual 12MP cameras, with f/1.8 and f/2.4 lenses (which is faster than the iPhone 8). It also has dual OIS, so there's stabilization in both lenses. It's flash uses four LEDs, which Apple says leads to twice as much conformity of light on any given subject. It's front-facing TrueDepth camera allow for portrait mode selfies and the portrait lighting feature.

While that 12-MP sensor doesn't offer more megapixels than the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus (both had 12MP sensors as well), the big differences are in frame-rates. The 4K footage at 60fps rate is twice as fast as the iPhone 7 provided, and the 1080p video at 240fps rate is four times as fast. Apple didn't even advertise the frame-rate of the iPhone 7's selfie-cam.

The cameras are calibrated for Apple's ARKit, for 60fps graphics on top of real life images.

On the iPhone X, the front camera, the "TrueDepth Camera System" will unlock with the new FaceID, which uses facial recognition to log you into the phone. It uses an infrared camera, dot projector, proximity sensor and more, which are packed into the notch at the top of the screen. These work with neural networks that decide if the image is a match and unlock your phone.

We'll be sure to take all of these cameras out into the world to for shoot-outs with other top phones.