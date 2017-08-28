iPhone 8 Launch Date Set for Sept. 12 (Report)

Apple is reportedly taking the wraps off its highly anticipated 10th anniversary iPhone on Sept. 12.



(Image credit: iPhone 8 concept design (Credit: Martin Hajek))



According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple is hosting a media event in early September to showcase the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X or iPhone Edition, depending on whom you believe).

The date isn't a new one—as earlier discovered by Forbes and reported on by French site Mac4Ever, carriers are using the above date to plan for the arrival of Apple's tenth anniversary iPhone. But it won't hit shelves that date.

Forbes' Ewan Spence speculates that the iPhone 8 will go on sale Sept. 22, which is a Friday. But pre-orders could start as soon as Sept. 15, which would be just a few days after the launch event.

If that timetable holds true, iPhone 8 pre-orders would start the same day that the Galaxy Note 8 goes on sale, which will make for a very interesting competition between two big-screen phones.



In case you haven't been following the iPhone 8 rumors, it's expected to sport a 5.8-inch OLED screen, wireless charging, very fast facial recognition and vertically aligned dual cameras on the back that will likely support a wide range of new augmented reality features.

The iPhone 8 should also be the first phone with Apple's new A11 chip, which could be the fastest mobile processor ever—if the leaked benchmarks are accurate.



The iPhone 8 will reportedly launch alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s plus, which should have similar designs to today's models but with multiple improvements on the inside. The iPhone 8 itself will stand out with a new design, whose screen goes from edge to edge. In fact, the Home Button and Touch ID could be banished on this model.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Apple has run into some production challenges that could delay the iPhone 8 shipping date. Specifically, Apple wants to replace the physical Touch ID button with a virtual one embedded in the phone's display, which is proving to be difficult.

We plan to bring you all the details straight from Apple's big event, including the news around a possible Apple Watch 3, so stay tuned.