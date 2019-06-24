New iPhone 11 Renders Show Lame Lightning Port Instead of USB-C

A clue in the iOS 13 developer beta hinted that Apple would finally make the switch from Lightning to USB-C in this year’s iPhone 11. Unfortunately, it looks like that may not happen.

(Image credit: MobileFun)

UK retailer Mobile Fun is currently selling cases from accessory maker Olixar that appear to show the iPhone 11 Max. The weird triple-lens camera patch is present, but so is a Lightning port, which could mean that Apple isn’t making the switch to USB-C after all.

The usual caveat here: It’s unclear if Olixar created its case renders with inside info on the Lightning port’s fate or if the company is just covering its bases.

The iOS 13 developer beta included a restoration screen with an iPhone pictured next to a Mac, connected by a USB-C cable. But MacBooks have USB-C ports, so it could be that the cable pictured was Lightning to USB-C and we got our hopes up for no reason.

But Apple could include a Lightning to USB-C cable and an 18W wall adapter in the box starting with the iPhone 11, which would be useful. The iPhone line is one of the slowest to charge out of the box. You can get up to 50 percent power in 30 minutes on the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, but only if you buy additional accessories.

In addition to the Lightning port, the case renders also show a redesigned mute switch that moves up and down rather than left to right.

We expect to find out in September how different the iPhone 11 is from the current lineup. Analysts aren’t expecting a radical redesign, but hopefully Apple has some surprises up its sleeve.

Stay up to date on all of the latest leaks and rumors with our updated iPhone 11 news hub page.