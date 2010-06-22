Apple: We Can Collect, Share Your Precise Location

This is more of warning from Apple to iPhone and iPad users, letting them know how their data can be used. If you have an Android device, you're probably used to seeing which applications use your location before you download them. If you have an iPhone, you might remember that some applictions launch with a little pop-up that says, "This application wants to use your location," and it's up to you whether you allow access or not.
The latest clause in Apple's privacy policy states that some applications require access to your location and Apple reserves the right to collect that information and share it with the maker of that app.
Though this seems reasonable, especially because users are opting into the location-based service in the first place, some seem to think this could land Apple in trouble. Similar to the situation Facebook ended up in when it changed its privacy policy or Google when it announced that it had accidentally collected data from routers using Google Street View cars, PC World's Ian Paul says the amended policy could result in backlash from users.
and please, no one start with that shadow corporation/mind control crap
What would these corporations get from knowing where you are? We should be worrying about the fact that they control our government, not our locations.
I quit Facebook because of the lack of privacy, have turned off "Chat" and I/M, to go a step further. I don't see anything wrong with emailing a "group" should I want to share something with more than 1 person at a time, or calling with a conference call, 3 way calling, or a speaker phone, if I don't want to be bothered with typing and a computer. It's too bad the internet, which can be so informative, and LINK people, has simply become a billboard, and attack point for others.
Talk about "Big Brother", and lack of privacy! Then everyone will complain and want a larger "Do Not Call List" to apply to the internet after giving their permission.
Well, if that is your feeling im sure you will let the US GOV put a little microchip into your arm or neck that will allow them to track you via RFID.
The GOV already uses GPS in phones to trace people that are kidnapped or for investigation purposes (with warrants we hope).