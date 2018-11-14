Huawei’s Awesome Mate 20 Pro Is Finally for Sale in US

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro is one of the most impressive smartphones released this year. But if you want it in the U.S., you're out of luck — until now.

If you head over to eBay today, you'll find the opportunity to buy Huawei's new flagship on the site. The smartphone is sold factory unlocked and comes with the option to be shipped worldwide, including in the U.S. You can buy it for $899.

Due in large part to Huawei's continued row with the U.S. government, the company's handsets are not sold through traditional channels, like at carrier stores or big-box retailers. Instead, the handset is sold internationally to customers. Those in the U.S. who have wanted to get their hands on Huawei smartphones have been forced to find international retailers that would ship the phones to America.

The Mate 20 Pro, however, is being sold out of Houston. And since it's factory unlocked, you can simply buy it, pop in your SIM card, and start using it on a GSM network (like AT&T and T-Mobile) without much fuss.

There's significant interest in Huawei's smartphone. It comes with a 6.4-inch screen and features three cameras on the rear that rival the Pixel 3 in terms of performance. The Mate 20 Pro comes with significant power under the hood, including 6GB of RAM and a whopping 4,200mAh battery. And with a fingerprint sensor under its display, it's the first major, flagship smartphone to offer this feature.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is available in your choice of Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Twilight, Pink Gold, and Black. And according to the seller, you can get it unused and unopened and ready to go on your preferred network.