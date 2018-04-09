HTC U12 Plus Specs Leak: This Thing Is a Beast

HTC's next big flagship phone will come with a host of impressive features, if a new leak is any indication.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

An HTC U12 Plus spec sheet leaked online on Monday (Apr. 9) and revealed that the HTC U12 Plus will come with a 5.5-inch quad-HD+ display and run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. Perhaps most impressively, the smartphone will ship with a whopping 8GB of onboard RAM and offer 128GB of internal storage. If you'd prefer an SD card, you can pop in a 2TB option and boost storage considerably.



Android Headlines earlier obtained a copy of the spec sheet.



MORE: HTC U12 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, Price and More

According to that spec sheet, HTC's handset will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with fast autofocus performance and optical image stabilization. On the front, you'll find dual lenses with each offering 8-megapixel sensors. Like the rear camera, the front options will have OIS.



Similar to the HTC U11, the U12 Plus will reportedly ship with the company's BoomSound tech for higher-quality audio and employ Edge Sense 2 so you can access apps and other services by squeezing both sides of the device. And if you're worried about dropping the phone in water, it'll come with IP68 intrusion protection.



HTC has been rumored for months to be working on a new flagship handset it's planning to call the HTC U12 Plus. And over that period, we've been hearing rumors that something big is coming, complete with high-end specs and a sophisticated design.

Leaker Evan Blass recently published an image of what he says, is a pre-production HTC U12 Plus. He claimed it'll come with a liquid glass enclosure and have thin bezels all around. However, he said the aforementioned screen could be built on LCD technology instead of OLED.

HTC is reportedly planning to reveal its U12 Plus in May.