Where to Stream the 2019 Oscar Winners, Nominees

Now that the 2019 Oscars have come and gone, and the Academy has shown its preference, you might have a better idea of what movies you want to watch.

Since many of those films are now available to stream, and we've collected a list of the major nominees and where you can watch them online before the awards show this weekend.

(Image credit: Black Panther | Credit: Disney)

From Rami Malek's award-winning turn as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody to the utterly-gorgeous Roma (which won three trophies, including Best Director), you can check out this year's cinematic creme de la creme from the comfort of your couch.

Black Panther

Won: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson),

Nominated for: Best Picture, Original Song for "All The Stars," Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)

Available on: Netflix, iTunes, Google Play

BlacKkKlansman

Won:Best Adapted Screenplay



Nominated for: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Actor in a Supporting Role for Adam Driver, Director: Spike Lee

Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Bohemian Rhapsody

Won:Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek

Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

(Image credit: The Favourite | Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

The Favourite

Won: Best Actress in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, Original Screenplay, Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, Actress in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman



Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes



Green Book

Won: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Best Original Screenplay

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Original Screenplay, Actor in a Leading Role: Viggo Mortensen



Available on: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes

Roma

Won: Best Director, Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Cinematography

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Marina de Tavira, Original Screenplay, Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Actress in a Leading Role: Yalitza Aparicio, Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Cinematography

Available on: Netflix

A Star Is Born

Won: Best Original Song for "Shallow" (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role: Lady Gaga, Actor in a Supporting Role for Sam Elliott, Original Song for "Shallow," Adapted Screenplay, Foreign Language Film, Actor in a Leading Role: Bradley Cooper

Available on: iTunes, Google Play

(Image credit: BlacKkKlansman | Credit: Focus Features)

Vice

Won: Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Amy Adams, Actor in a Supporting Role for Sam Rockwell, Original Screenplay, Director: Adam McKay, Actor in a Leading Role: Christian Bale, Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Still in theaters

If Beale Street Could Talk

Won: Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King



Nominated for: Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King, Adapted Screenplay

Still in theaters

Can You Ever Forgive Me

Nominated for: Adapted Screenplay, Actor in a Supporting Role for Richard E. Grant, Actress in a Leading Role: Melissa McCarthy

Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes

Capernaum

Nominated for: Nominated for: Foreign Language Film

Still in theaters

Cold War

Nominated for: Foreign Language Film, Director: Pawel Pawlikowski

Available on: Tubi

Never Look Away

Nominated for: Foreign Language Film

Available on: Amazon, iTunes

Shoplifters

Nominated for: Foreign Language Film

Available on:Hoopla

Black Sheep

Nominated for: Documentary: Short

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

End Game

Nominated for: Documentary: Short

Available on: Netflix

Lifeboat

Nominated for: Documentary: Short

Still in theaters

A Night at the Garden

Nominated for: Documentary: Short

Still in theaters

Period. End of Sentence.

Won: Best Documentary: Short

Available on: Netflix



Free Solo

Won: Best Documentary: Feature

Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play



Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Nominated for: Documentary: Feature

Available on:iTunes, Vudu

Minding the Gap

Nominated for: Documentary: Feature

Available on: Hulu

Of Fathers and Sons

Nominated for: Documentary: Feature

Available on:Kanopy

RBG



Nominated for: Documentary: Feature, Original Song for "I'll Fight"

Available on:Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, Hoopla

Mary Poppins Returns

Nominated for: Original Song for "The Place Where Lost Things Go"

Still in theaters

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Nominated for: Adapted Screenplay, Original Song for "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings"

Available on: Netflix

(Image credit: The Incredibles 2 | Credit: Disney)

Incredibles 2

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Isle of Dogs

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Available on: HBO GO/HBO NOW, iTunes, Google Play

Mirai

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Still in theaters

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Won: Best Animated Feature Film

Still in theaters

At Eternity's Gate

Nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role: Willem Dafoe

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes

The Wife

Nominated for: Actress in a Leading Role: Glenn Close

Available on: Fandango Now and Vudu

Animal Behaviour

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Still in theaters

Bao

Won:Best Animated Short Film

Available on: iTunes, Google Play and Fandango Now

Late Afternoon

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Still in theaters

One Small Step

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Available on: Kanopy and iTunes

Weekends

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Available on: Kanopy

Detainment

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters

Fauve

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters

Marguerite

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters

Mother

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters

Skin

Won: Best Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters