Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now

The best streaming services, including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch.

Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform. This week, there are two movies in the top 10 that are a must-watch and one just outside the top 10 but still trending.

Leading the pack is "A Complete Unknown." The Bob Dylan biopic secured a ton of Oscar nominations and while it didn’t bring home a statue, it was undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed movies of the year.

Trailing just a few spots behind it is "Anora," which beat out "A Complete Unknown" for Best Picture. If you love an Oscar-worthy movie, this is a great week to be subscribed to Hulu.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our full guide to everything coming to Hulu in April 2025.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, March 25.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'A Complete Unknown' (2024)

"A Complete Unknown" stars Timothée Chalamet as the legendary musician Bob Dylan. The biopic follows Dylan as he transitions from a burgeoning folk star into one of the biggest musicians on the face of the planet.

Mostly though, this movie is a jukebox musical. There are 23 songs performed throughout the 141-minute film, most of which are performed by Chalamet as Dylan.

However, there are some other performances worth watching. Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro both earned Oscar nominations for their performances as Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, respectively.

My favorite, though, is Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. The movie perks up the second he shows up playing "Big River,” and I'd gladly take a full Johnny Cash biopic movie with him reprising his role.

'Anora' (2024)

"Anora" was one of my favorite movies of 2024. Directed, written and edited by Sean Baker (who won four Oscars for this movie!), it stars Mikey Madison as the titular Anora "Ani" Mikheeva.

Ani is a New York City sex worker who meets Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the wealthy son of a Russian oligarch (Aleksei Serebryakov), through the nightclub she works at. They begin a whirlwind romance that culminates in a Vegas wedding.

The problem? Vanya's family wants the wedding annulled. The other problem? Vanya's gone on the run, which turns the movie into a comical, farcical chase across New York City.

Honorable mention

'Chosen Family' (2024)

"Chosen Family" stars Heather Graham as Ann, a yoga teacher with a terrible dating record and a crazy family.

It's billed as a comedy-drama, but after watching the trailer, I get more romantic comedy vibes.

I'll fully admit, I have my doubts as to whether or not this is a cinematic masterpiece. But I did find myself laughing a surprising amount while watching the trailer. So if you need something low-key to watch, "Chosen Family" could be a perfect match.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"A Complete Unknown" Good American Family" "9-1-1" "Anora" "Grey's Anatomy" "The Kardashians" "The Rookie" "Mid-Century Modern" "Abbott Elementary" "Doctor Odyssey" "Next Level Chef" "Chosen Family" "Will Trent" "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks" "American Idol"