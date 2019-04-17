Google's Whole-Home WiFi 3-Pack Is Now $59 Off

Shopping around for the best mesh WiFi system to eliminate dead zones and buffering? If so, you'll be happy to know that the Google Whole Home Wi-Fi 3-Pack.





For a limited time, you can get the Google WiFi System (3-Pack) for $239.99 from Amazon. Normally, this mesh router kit would set you back $299, so this deal knocks $59 off its regular price. Its' the best price we could find and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Wi-Fi system.



By comparison, similar mesh router systems are priced between $350 to $400.

Google WiFi is built around 2x2 MIMO technology, which means it can handle two lanes of data traffic. Each node can cover 1,500 square feet and you can connect up to 4 satellites.



In our Google Wifi review, we were impressed by its excellent user interface, stable, consistent signals and Philips Hue smart light and IFTTT support.

Despite its lack of parental controls and USB ports, the Google Wifi setup is easy to use and modestly priced.



In our real world tests, we found that a single Google WiFi device could deliver a combined throughput of 464.4 megabits per second at 5 feet, which drops to 440.1 Mbps (at 15 feet), 389.7 Mbps (50 feet), and 227.2Mbps (100 feet). The numbers are respectable, but not spectacular.

Nevertheless, this Google WiFi 3-pack is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to blanket your entire home with a strong wireless connection. Now, it's that much more of a bargain at its current sale price.