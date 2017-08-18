Google's Smart Speaker Is Now Just $99

Good news if you haven't chosen a side in the smart speaker race. Newegg is currently offering Google Home for $99 via coupon code "MPBTS17".

That's $30 off the speaker's list price and it beats Google's current sale, which offers the tear-drop shaped speaker for $109.

Google Home is Mountain View's version of the Amazon Echo sans Alexa. It's a small, voice-powered hub that can turn on your Nest thermostat, dim your Philips Hue lights, or play tracks from a wide range of streaming services, including Google Play Music and YouTube Red.

When it comes to sound, we found that Google Home actually has the edge over the Echo because it has a higher number of integrated speakers than Amazon's Echo. It also sounds better from angles, thanks to Google's commitment to 360-degree sound.

If you use a lot of Google tools, such as Gmail, Calendar, or Contacts, Google Assistant — the digital assistant that powers Google Home — opens up a lot of possibilities because now your tools are available outside of your laptop or mobile device. That alone gives Google Home the edge over Echo.

We just recommend you act quick, because Newegg's sale ends August 19.