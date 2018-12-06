It's Official! Google Is Killing Allo, Its Little-Used Messaging App

Google has announced it will be shutting down its instant messenger app Allo, to focus its development on its other similar services.

Users will be able to use the App until March 2019, but at any point prior to that, they can download their conversation histories to an exportable file, according to a Google blog post.

Allo’s unique features came from its Google Assistant powered features such as automated replies, in-app search queries, video and GIF messages, and an Incognito option to make messages delete themselves after a certain period of time.

Messages, a younger app that began as a simpler product for Android phones but has since been expanded with the functions mentioned above, will become Google’s focus for further development.

The shutdown has been expected for some time. The company had already announced that it had paused work on Allo in April 2018, due to its plans to use RCS (Rich Communication Services), the replacement for SMS on mobile phones, as its foundation for future mobile text communication,

Tom’s Guide noted at the time some of the issues with the app, including oversaturation of messenger apps within the Google stable, and the lack of RCC compatibility, and bugs within the app. The coding problems were fixed, and more features were added, but it seem it was not enough to make Google wish to continue development as a separate product.

Duo, its video call application launched alongside Allo at Google’s I/O 2016 conference, has fared better than its brother, and will continue to operate normally. Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, the business focussed text and video calling variants of Google’s communication products, will also be unaffected by the upcoming shutdown.