Galaxy S9 Smokes iPhone X on 4G Speed Tests

Based on our benchmark showdown, the A11 Bionic chip in the iPhone X outmuscles the Snapdragon 845 processor in the Galaxy S9 when it comes to sheer horsepower, but there’s a speed test that’s arguably the most important where Samsung’s flagship is way ahead of Apple’s.

That would be 4G LTE performance, which determines everything from how fast web pages and apps download to how quickly you can share photos and videos.

Galaxy S9 vs iPhone X: 4G LTE Performance Compared



Galaxy S9+ (T-Mobile)

iPhone X (T-Mobile)

Average Download Speed 71.6 Mbps

48.8 Mbps

Average Upload Speed 10.1 Mbps

7.7 Mbps

Video Download Time 18.8 seconds

35.9 seconds

Photo Upload Time 20.7 seconds

44.4 seconds



The Galaxy S9 is equipped with a Qualcomm X20 Category 18 downlink LTE modem that supports peak download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. The iPhone X we tested, which has a Qualcomm X16 modem, is a Category 16 downlink modem that supports up to 1 Gbps speeds.

For our testing, we used a T-Mobile SIM card and tested in the same location in New Jersey. We used the Speedtest.net app to gauge throughput, which measures both download and upload rates.

The Galaxy S9+ averaged a very impressive 71.6 megabits per second over 5 runs, compared to 48.8 Mbps for the iPhone X. That’s a difference of 46 percent.

The upload speed delta between the two phones was not as dramatic. The Galaxy S9+ averaged 10.1 Mbps, versus 7.7 Mbps for the iPhone X.

For a real-world test, I downloaded the same The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey movie trailer from Google Drive on both phone. The Galaxy S9+ took 18.8 seconds and the iPhone X 35.9 seconds.

Lastly, I uploaded three photos totaling 8.1 MB to Dropbox from both the Samsung and Apple phones. The Galaxy S9+ took 20.7 seconds, while the iPhone X took twice as long at 44.4 seconds.

Overall, the Galaxy S9+ is a 4G speed demon, so be sure to keep its faster LTE in mind before you decide between it and the iPhone X.

