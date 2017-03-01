Say Hello to the Real Galaxy S8

The Android competition should be nervous. We've seen somewhat blurry looking images of the front and back of the Galaxy S8 and even what appears to be a working version of the Galaxy S8 on video, but this is the most realistic image yet.

BGR has obtained photos of what appears to be a live photo of the Galaxy S8.

(Image credit: A Galaxy S8 caught in the wild. Credit: BGR)

Living up to all of the Galaxy S8 rumors and earlier reports, the front of this phone is almost all screen. In fact, it looks like there's less bezel around the handset than the recently announced LG G6, which already has an impressive 80 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The right side looks to house the power button and the left side has volume controls and what is likely a dedidcated button for Bixby, Samsung's upcoming virtual assistant that will take on both Siri and Google Assistant.

As expected, there's no physical home button on this S8, as you see only software buttons towards the bottom of the screen. Earlier renders and photos have the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device in a somewhat awkward location.

If you look on the right side of the display, it looks like a little tab that's waiting there to swipe on to launch Edge screen shortcuts, similar to the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Another leak comes from Evan Blass on Twitter, otherwise known as @evleaks. It is striking indeed, as it looks more like a press photo.

(Image credit: This could be the Galaxy S8. Credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

The Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two screen sizes: 5.7 inches and 6.2 inches for the Galaxy S8 Plus. Other expected features include Qualcomm's superfast Snapdragon 835 processor and a unique desktop docking station called DeX that could let you operating Android on a monitor with keyboard and mouse support.

Samsung's big unveil for the S8 is coming March 29th, and we'll be there to bring you all the details and our first impressions.