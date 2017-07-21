Samsung Slashes New Coral Blue Galaxy S8 by $150

If your favorite hue is coral blue, Samsung's looking to reward you for waiting to buy its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones.

Right now, Samsung.com is cutting the price of this new edition of its flagship device by $150 for all versions of the device, with the unlocked and carrier-specific models receiving the deal, as well as original Midnight Black versions.

Those who waited this long for the handset will also be rewarded, as the S8 finally received its Bixby voice assistant earlier this week. You don't even need to say "Hey Bixby," to activate it, as pressing and holding the dedicated Bixby button on the side of the phone also wakes it up. Bixby helps dictate messages, send photos and texts to friends, open specific apps and perform tasks and manage your schedule.

We love the S8 for its dazzling display, bezel-free design and lengthy battery life. Now that it's in a more-unique color (every single phone comes in black), it looks even cooler than ever.