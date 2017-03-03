Amazon Just Dropped Galaxy S7 Price by $115

Now that Samsung has officially teased the Galaxy S7's successor, retailers are desperate to sell you the tech giant's current flagship.

And it appears the first sizeable discount comes from none other than Amazon. The Seattle-based e-tailer is offering the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 32G Smartphone for $480. That's $90 under Samsung's price and the best deal we've seen for an unlocked Galaxy S7 to date.

Despite being a year old, the Galaxy S7 is still a world-class Android phone and will remain relevant for months to come. This is partially due to its impressive spec sheet, which boasts a gorgeous 5.1-inch 2560 x 1440 quad-HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage along with microSD support. Combined, this makes everything from playing games to loading Web pages on the S7 feel lightning fast.

And while smartphone camera technology is constantly changing, you can rest assured the 12MP/5MP rear and front cameras on the Galaxy S7 will continue to take detailed photos. In fact, it's our current best camera phone.

Should you want a super-sized phone with a larger screen, Amazon also offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for $554.99. That's $115 under Samsung's price. Like its namesake suggests, the S7 Edge adds a slight curve to the smartphone's larger, 5.5-inch screen. It also adds a larger 3,600-mAh battery which makes the S7 Edge one of the longest-lasting flagships in the market with a 10-hour battery life.

Keep in mind that although Samsung will unveil details on its forthcoming S8 on March 29, it will still be weeks before the phone is available for purchase in the United States, which makes these temporary sales all the more tempting.