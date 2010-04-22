$15,000 Devon Tread 1 Watch Shows its Guts

The Devon Tread 1's unique features? A belt-driven time-keeping mechanism, and transparent casing designed to show it off. Other special features include an onboard microprocessor, "bulletproof" polycarbonate construction, and a rechargeable Lithium Polymer battery cell that runs up to two weeks on a single charge.
Reflecting the current time's hour, minute, second, and hundredth of a second are four belts driven by tiny microprocessor-managed motors. Fiber-reinforced glass nylon construction allows for a belt thickness of just two-thousandths of an inch, and a "proprietary optical recognition system" ensures accurate movements.
Whether all that's worth 150 benjamins is definitely a matter of debate. Devon however claims that no other watch does a better job of showcasing its configuration as it moves real-time, with the special construction leaving the impression that the parts are floating mid-air.
Currently no retail information is available, save for the reported price of $15,000. Personally, it's unclear why anyone with money would settle for this, instead of more classic luxury brands like Rolex and Omega.
At least make a 24hr version!
Not worth $15000.
But at least it's not gold.
And why would you want it instead of one of these brands? Because every unoriginal 'watch enthusiast' buys an Omega or Rolex (or Breitling, Cartier etc.). Like the kind of 'car enthusiast' that buys a Porsche in fact. You see ten a week.
If I could (even remotely) afford it, I'd have this any day over those brands.
For anyone interested, here is the link:
http://www.devonworks.com/