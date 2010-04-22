$15,000 Devon Tread 1 Watch Shows its Guts

The Devon Tread 1's unique features? A belt-driven time-keeping mechanism, and transparent casing designed to show it off. Other special features include an onboard microprocessor, "bulletproof" polycarbonate construction, and a rechargeable Lithium Polymer battery cell that runs up to two weeks on a single charge.

Reflecting the current time's hour, minute, second, and hundredth of a second are four belts driven by tiny microprocessor-managed motors. Fiber-reinforced glass nylon construction allows for a belt thickness of just two-thousandths of an inch, and a "proprietary optical recognition system" ensures accurate movements.

Whether all that's worth 150 benjamins is definitely a matter of debate. Devon however claims that no other watch does a better job of showcasing its configuration as it moves real-time, with the special construction leaving the impression that the parts are floating mid-air.

Currently no retail information is available, save for the reported price of $15,000. Personally, it's unclear why anyone with money would settle for this, instead of more classic luxury brands like Rolex and Omega.

Devon Tread 1