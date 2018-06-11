Bethesda E3 2018 Recap: Fallout 76, Starfield and Elder Scrolls: Blades

Freebies, sequels and Fallout. Bethesda's E3 2018 press conference was a mix of much-anticipated announcements such as Fallout 76 and Rage 2 along with some unexpected newbies like Wolfenstein: Youngblood and The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

The company even unveiled news about its first new IP in 25 years. And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, the company launched a slew of free content so fans can have something to play until the bigger launches. Here's a quick recap of what went down.

Fallout 76

Get ready to get irradiated! On November 14, 2018, Bethesda's much-anticipated new entry in the Fallout series launches. Instead of a sequel, Bethesda's gone back in time to 25 years after the nuclear war that created the Wastelands you know and love. Fallout 76 takes place in the newly irradiated wastes of West Virginia in a sandbox 4 times the size of the massiveFallout 4. Gamers will step into the shoes of one of the first vault hunters out of one of the first vaults to open. Now that Reclamation Day has arrived, you're tasked with rebuilding civilization.

Fallout 76 is entirely online and is the one of the first titles in the series to introduce multiplayer. And while you can definitely play solo, you'll survive longer with friends, so get ready to squad up. Settlement creation, a fan-favorite of Fallout 4 also makes its way into Fallout 76. So you and a few friends can create your own Wasteland paradise. And in case a rival group starts making trouble, you can acquire nuclear launch codes to launch strikes to wipe them out and gather rare and valuable resources in the fallout.

In other news from the Wasteland, the mobile title, Fallout Shelter is coming to Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch for free.

Rage 2

Insanity will reign supreme in Spring 2019 when Rage 2 debuts. Players step into the shoes of Walker, the last ranger battling to take down a mysterious group called the authority. In a stylish demo, we saw Walker engage in various forms of murder with a gleeful irreverence not unlike Borderlands or Sunset Overdrive.

Starfield

Welcome to Bethesda's next adventure. The studio's first original Ip in 25 years, Starfield is being developed for the next-generation of consoles. In addition, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI, which shows Bethesda's future is looking incredibly bright.

Doom Eternal

In past Doom games, we've fought Hell's legion of demons on various incarnations of Mars and its moons. For the next installment, Doom Eternal, Bethesda promises to bring Hell to Earth. Bethesda didn't reveal any other pertinent info, which means we'll have to wait until Quakecon for more news about the Doom Eternal.

Quake Champions

Ready for some white-knuckled, fast-paced arena action? Bethesda's letting everyone get in on the frenetic multiplayer with a free trial from June 10 - 17.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Launching Elder Scrolls on free iOS with console-quality graphics. Features crafted and randomly-generated dungeons and can be played in either portrait or landscape mode. Bethesda is offering three modes of play: Abyss, a roguelike dungeon crawler and Arena, where you battle waves of enemies until you're overtaken. There's also a town-building mode, which opens up more missions and non-playable characters the more you progress.

Prey



Bethesda announced new content for Prey, which was welcome surprise. In an upcoming June update, players can now access three new modes: Free, New Game Plus and Survival mode. But the bigger news is Mooncrash, which throws the player into a randomly-generated level of Prey with different enemies and objective. Since you don't have all the equipment or powers you acquired throughout the main story, you're going to die -- a lot. But never fear, even when you eventually bite, your character retains all the weapons and skills you earned from the previous run so you can get a little bit father.

If you want even more jump scares, Bethesda also announced Typhoon Hunter. A tense multiplayer title, it pits one player against five other people who are playing as the shapeshifting mimics for a tense, but fun experience.

Wolfenstein II

Bethesda is taking over on the Nintendo Switch. The company announced that Wolfenstein: The New Colossus is launching to the Switch August 29. But in case you were getting tired of BJ Blazkowicz having all the Nazi-killing fun, his twin daughters are getting into the family business in the upcoming Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

VR



Bethesda is expanding its VR catalog with Prey: Typhon Hunter and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. Just like the just-announced regular version, Typhon Hunter lets you play as a regular person or mimic in this jump-scare laden version of hide-and-seek. In Cyberpilot, you play a resistance hacker, turning the Nazi force's technology against them.