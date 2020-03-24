Best Wi-Fi routers for 2020

The best Wi-Fi routers should give you a combination of speed, coverage and features that make it easy to hop online anywhere in your home, and manage your connectivity with ease. We've spent more than 60 hours testing dozens of routers to help you skip the confusion and find the right Wi-Fi solution for your home.

Many internet users will settle for the combined modem and router gateways offered by internet service providers, never realizing that they could lower their monthly bill and get better Wi-Fi throughout their home by purchasing a router of their own. Instead, they shell out an extra $10 per month (or more) for whatever Wi-Fi solution was offered when they installed their service, often leaving them behind the curve of current technology and limiting the capabilities of their entire home network.

Picking one of the best Wi-Fi routers listed below puts the power back in your hands, often at a price that can be recouped within the year simply by lowering your monthly bill. Today's routers are optimized for homes full of connected devices, from doorbell cameras to smart TVs, and will offer faster connectivity and better range, for a speedier Wi-Fi experience throughout the house.

For the latest info in the router world, check out our most recent reviews, like the Google Nest WiFi, our new favorite mesh router; or the Linksys Max-Stream MR8300, which offers standalone use or can be added to a mesh network.

What are the best Wi-Fi routers?

Based on our in-depth testing, the TP-Link Archer C2300 is the best Wi-Fi router overall, thanks to its superb performance and extensive feature set. It's one of the most powerful routers you can buy, and the price is extremely affordable.

For larger homes, you need coverage that reaches farther and extends to multiple floors as needed, and that means a mesh router. In our testing and evaluation, the Nest WiFi is the best mesh Wi-Fi solution you can buy. It offers excellent performance that blankets a whole house in signal, and it features a built-in Google Home smart speaker for intuitive voice control.

For a less expensive option, the reasonably priced TP-Link Archer A7 offers solid performance and range without skimping on features such as parental controls.

For a router that delivers excellent Wi-Fi, but also protects a whole house full of connected devices, we love the Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400). The Netgear Nighthawk RS400 comes with three years of protection from Bitdefender Total Security software, keeping the whole family safe while still being easy to manage.

When it comes to gaming, you want a router that lets you level up, and for that we have two favorites. The Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is a powerful Wi-Fi 6 router that delivers longer range, lower latency and tools to optimize you network performance everytime you game. And with the enhanced speed and capability of Wi-Fi 6, you'll be ahead of the game for years to come.

We also love the TP-Link Archer C5400X, which is our favorite gaming router overall. It may not have the cutting edge connectivity of Wi-Fi 6, but for many homes, this tri-band 802.11AC router will still be the key to better Wi-Fi speed and coverage.

And if customization is more interesting to you, we really like the Linksys EA8300 Max Stream, which lets you tweak your router for optimal performance with tools for allocating bandwidth, automating features, setting up parental controls and more. It's a great router on it's own, but it's the best router around for power users.

Best Wi-Fi routers right now

TP-Link Archer C2300 (Image credit: TP-Link)

1. TP-Link Archer C2300

The best blend of speed and value

Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac/Dual-Band | Number of Antennas/Removable: 3/Yes | Ports: Four 1-Gbps LAN, 1 WAN, 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0 | Peak Throughput: 939.6 Mbps | Size: 8.5 x 7.5 x 1.5 inches

Top performer

Inexpensive

Built-in antivirus protection

Two-year warranty

Runs hot

The TP-Link Archer C2300 has a deceptively mild-mannered design, but don't be fooled – it's one of the most powerful routers you can buy. It's the reigning performance champ, pumping out nearly a gigabit per second of data in our standard performance tests, and blasting through walls and ceilings with ease. Not only is the Archer C2300 the fastest router we've seen, but it's also small, unobtrusive and full of high-end features.

The Archer C2300 comes with built-in optimization tools, like antivirus, QoS and parental controls that are normally found on more expensive competitors. At $120, it’s less than half of what similarly performing competitors cost, and is backed by a two year warranty. The TP-Link Archer C2300 is simply the best Wi-Fi router you can buy today.

Read our full TP-Link Archer C2300 review.



(Image credit: Google)

2. Nest WiFi

A great mesh router with built-in smart speaker

Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac/dual band | Number of Antennas/Removable: 4/No | Ports: Two 1-Gbps LAN | Peak Throughput: 653.2 Mbps | Size: 4.3 x 4.3 x 3.6 inches

Good performance

Google Assistant built in

Easy setup

Short range

Minimal configuration options

There are several mesh Wi-Fi solutions on the market, and while they'll all cover your home in wireless signal, our favorite has to be the Nest WiFi. Made by Google, the Nest WiFi is small enough to hide out of sight and stylish enough that you won't need to. But the real draw for the compact mesh units is more than just excellent performance. Each mesh extension of the Nest WiFi system has a Google Home smart speaker built in, giving you one of the best voice assistants throughout the house, along with powerful wireless signal.

The speedy Nest WiFi also delivers one of the easiest setup processes we've ever used, making it a snap to set up extensions around the house. Plus, it'll work with any older Google WiFi units you might own. But the addition of Google Assistant really puts it over the top, providing an elegant way to add voice control throughout your home, and easy integration with a huge number of the best smart home devices and all of the best Google Home compatible devices.

Read our full Nest WiFi review.



TP-Link Archer A7 (Image credit: TP-Link)

3. TP-Link Archer A7

Our favorite low-priced router

Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac/Dual-Band | Number of Antennas/Removable: 3/No | Ports: Four 1-Gbps LAN, 1 USB 2.0 | Peak Throughput: 647.4 Mbps | Size: 1.3 x 9.6 x 6.4 inches

Bargain router

Reasonable performance

Two-year warranty

Lacks deep customization options

Limited range

The TP-Link Archer A7 is the best Wi-Fi router for those on a budget, delivering very good 802.11ac performance and a surprising number of features for less than most competing routers. The Archer A7 has great performance for the price – pushing through more data than most of the comparably priced routers we've tested – and features four Gigabit LAN ports and a USB 2.0 port for connecting devices.

In addition to solid performance and features, the Archer A7 also has a very easy setup process and useful parental controls, with an app that lets you monitor and control network use from anywhere. It may not be loaded with customization tools, but it offers parental control and Quality of Service (QoS) software that ensures better than average performance. It's the best value Wi-Fi router we've tested.

Read our full TP-Link Archer A7 review.



(Image credit: Netgear; Shutterstock)

4. Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400)

The best router to secure your whole house

Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac/Dual-Band | Number of Antennas/Removable: 3/Yes | Ports: 1 WAN, 4 1-Gbps LAN, 2 USB 2.0 | Peak Throughput: 626.6 Mbps | Size: 11.2 x 7.3 x 2.0 inches

Good performance

Three years of security software

Easy setup

Short range

Not much to configure

It might be priced like a high-performance or gaming router, but the Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400) delivers in a different (and perhaps more important) area: Cybersecurity. The RS400 may deliver solid performance and enough range to cover most homes, but the real value is protection, with a fistful of security features from Netgear and Bitdefender, including three years of protection from Bitdefender Total Security software.

The RS400 is built to safeguard your entire connected home, from your laptops and phones to a whole range of smart devices, from TVs to ovens, thermostats and doorbell cameras. With so many devices on today's home network, you have to be more vigilant, as a single poorly secured gadget can open you up to hackers and malware. The RS400 keeps your whole home safe, and is easy to set up and manage, too, making it our favorite cybersecurity router.

Read our full Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400) review.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 (Image credit: Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 (Credit: Asus))

5. Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

With Wi-Fi 6, one of the fastest routers on the planet

Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac/Tri-Band | Number of Antennas/Removable: 8/Yes | Ports: 1 WAN, 4 1-Gbps LAN, 1 2.5-Gbps LAN, 2 USB 3.0 | Peak Throughput: 731.4 Mbps | Size: 9.4 x 9.4 x 2.8 inches

First Wi-Fi 6 (802.11AX) router

Performance improves with distance

Plenty of customization

Impressive 2.5Gbps wired connector

Big

The first router we've tested that features the new Wi-Fi 6 specification, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is a gamer's delight, with speed that improves over longer range, low latency and all the features that gamers expect. Add it all up and most other gaming routers are now second best.

The GT-AX11000 is large, with a gargantuan base, eight swiveling antennas, and massive 10.8Gbps maximum throughput. This router has connectivity in droves, thanks to its tri-band design and four downstream Gigabit LAN ports, a single 2.5G Base T Ethernet connection, and two USB 3.0 ports. Built in customization and gaming-oriented optimizations provide plenty of control, and you can even pair it with other Asus routers for mesh networking to cover a larger home. At $450, it is expensive, but this is the best Wi-Fi router for gamers wanting an edge online.

Read our full Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 review.



TP-Link Archer C5400X (Image credit: TP-Link Archer C5400X (Credit: TP-Link))

6. TP-Link Archer C5400X

Intense raw performance, optimized for gaming

Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac/Tri-Band | Number of Antennas/Removable: 8/No | Ports: 1 WAN, 8 1-Gbps LAN, 1 USB 2.0 | Peak Throughput: 859.5 Mbps | Size: 11.2 x 11.2 x 7.6 inches

Excellent performance and tri-band design

Customization potential

Security software

Big

Can't aim antennas

The TP-Link Archer C5400X is the gaming router to beat, with some of the best performance you'll see in any single home networking device. It offers best-in-class tri-band performance, delivering 1Gbps over its 2.4GHz band and 2.167Gbps over each of its two 5GHz channels. It also has impressive coverage, with more than 100-feet of superb coverage that will blanket most homes in strong, clear Wi-Fi signal.

The spider-like 8-antenna design and red-on-black color scheme are sure to turn heads, but the real selling point is the collection of optimization and security features that will satisfy any power user. With excellent bandwidth-allocation controls to let you use the massive throughput as you wish, this router puts incredible performance into the user's hands, for gaming or anything else.

Read our full TP-Link Archer C5400X review.



Linksys EA8300 Max Stream (Image credit: Linksys EA8300 Max Stream (Credit: Linksys))

The ultimate router for power users

Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac/Tri-Band | Number of Antennas/Removable: 6/No | Ports: 1 WAN, 4 1-Gbps LAN, 1 USB 3.0 | Peak Throughput: 626.5 Mbps | Size: 8.5 x 6.4 x 2.2 inches

Tri-band design with excellent performance

Good software and options

Compact design

Inexpensive

Short range

For a truly customizable router, we recommend the Linksys EA8300 Max-Stream, which is not only a great tri-band router, it's also loaded with tools to tweak and customize your router for optimal performance. The small black EA8300 Max-Stream can move lots of data, though it will do best in smaller homes. But even with shorter range, it offers impressive performance for a router that sells for less than $200.

Whether you're allocating bandwidth to prioritize gaming or media streaming, or just setting up parental controls, you can automate many features, make manual adjustments on the fly, and monitor it – all from your desktop or smartphone. With so many ways to customize your router’s performance, the Linksys EA8300 Max Stream is an easy pick for the power user.

Read our full Linksys EA8300 Max Stream review.



How to choose the best Wi-Fi router for you

When it comes to choosing the best Wi-Fi router, it's easy to get lost in the complexity of networking jargon and obscure technology standards. But all you really need to know is how to answer two key questions: What speed do you need for your internet connection? And what sort of coverage do you need in your home?

The internet speed you need for your router will generally be determined by the speed you get from your internet service provider and what speed is supported by your modem. For most people, a standard 802.11AC router will handle all but the most impressive plans available, like Gigabit internet plans that are only available in select cities. With average broadband speeds sitting right around 100 Mbps, most wireless AC routers will be able to handle the job with ease.

Newer Wi-Fi 6 routers are available, but Wi-Fi 6-enabled devices, like laptops and phones, are still few and far between. Unless you're using a dozen devices at once, you likely won't see much benefit from Wi-Fi 6 at this time.

The other part of the wireless equation is coverage area. A basic standalone router will generally offer 50 to 100 feet of range, ably covering the majority of apartments and small homes. If you have a house of 3,000 square feet or more, however, you will want to consider a mesh router, which uses multiple devices to provide Wi-Fi signal throughout a larger home. These are especially helpful in multistory houses, or in homes with dead spots where the Wi-Fi signal drops out.

How we test Wi-Fi routers

We test routers for throughput and range, measuring how much data a router can move, and how well it does at 5, 50, 75 and 150 feet. If you want the best performance in a large, spread-out home, you'll want a router that does well over longer distances. If you're in a smaller apartment, short-range performance will be your priority. Where possible, we also test performance through walls and ceilings, to determine how well a router can provide signal in the WiFi-dampening conditions common to many buildings and homes.

For mesh routers, we perform additional testing to determine how well the mesh system does sending a signal through both the main router and through a satellite unit. We also test to see how consistently a pair of mesh units will cover a large area, taking dozens of measurements throughout our lab space and producing detailed heat maps of signal strength and quality.

What the best Wi-Fi routers cost

Current 802.11ac routers often sell for less than $100 for basic, dual-band models. More expensive models will offer wide coverage and faster speeds, and range up to $300, while gaming-oriented routers with built-in optimization features will often sell for more. New routers using the Wi-Fi 6 standard (previously known as 802.11ax) sell for $400 or more.