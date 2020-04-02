Best online fax services for 2020

The best online fax services prove that faxing isn't a relic of the last century. In fact, faxing is sometimes the only way to get important forms and documents back and forth, whether you're buying a house, signing contracts, or conducting some other paperwork-dependent business.

When looking for an online fax service, try to consider how often you'll need to send and receive faxes. If the answer to that question is "rarely," you may be able to get away with a free service. But if your faxing needs require you to send more than a handful of pages on a regular basis, you're better off with turning to a paid service. Pick one with a pricing tier that best fits your faxing output — the best online fax services offer different prices depending on how many pages you send and receive.

Fortunately, you've got a lot of options for online fax services. We've tested many over the years, returning to review services that we've previously rated just to make sure they're still up to snuff. With all the research and testing we've done, we're confident that these are the best online fax services to meet a variety of faxing needs.

What are the best online fax services?

If you must get a document from Point A to Point B and email just won't cut it, we recommend MetroFax as the best online fax service. Even with a modest price hike to its basic service, MetroFax's combination of fax-management features and easy-to-use software makes it an ideal choice for either individuals or small businesses. It supports a wide variety of file formats, and it's priced more attractively than a better-known online fax service like eFax.

In addition to MetroFax, we've tested more than a dozen other options to find the best online fax services. Of those, SRFax impresses us with its amount of detail and customization. SRFax's rates are cheaper than MetroFax for individual users — even at the 500-page tier now that MetroFax raised its rates. But one of the best services for occasional faxers is Fax.Plus, which lets you send and receive 100 faxes a month for less than $6.

If, you work in a field with stringent privacy rules and need your fax service to comply with patient data privacy requirements, turn to Sfax. It's a pricey service, but it meets specific privacy requirements while also offering features to appeal to business users. Biscom123 also offers plans that support multiple users.

When it comes to free options, our testing indicates that you generally get what you pay for, with free services offering little in the way of features and support. But if you're absolutely determined not to spend a dime, HelloFax's offers the best online fax service for free, though you're limited to five pages total. We found other free services too limiting in what they offered at no charge.

The best online fax services

MetroFax

1. MetroFax

The best online fax service

Monthly Rate/Pages: $9.95/500, $12.95/1,000, $35.95/2,500 | Free Trial: 30 days | Cloud Storage: Yes | Mobile App: Yes

Clean web portal design

Useful Mobile apps

Support for a wide variety of file formats

Can't customize cover sheet

Lacks fine control over fax notifications

Capable of handling the faxing needs of small businesses up to larger corporations, MetroFax offers the best online fax service based on our testing. The company has an easy-to-navigate web portal, and its mobile apps – available for both Android and iOS — are the best we've seen.

We like that MetroFax supports more than 50 file formats, including commonly used options such as Microsoft Office files, Adobe PDF and JPEG graphics. But you'll also find support for arcane file formats, too.

Monthly prices are low, even after MetroFax raised the rate on its basic 500-page service by $2 to $9.95 a month. (Signing up for an annual contract reduces your monthly rate to $8.30 per month, allowing you to save $20 over the curse of a year.) You can also take advantage of a free 30-day trial before the regular rate kicks in.

Read our full MetroFax review.



(Image credit: Fax.Plus)

2. Fax.Plus

The best online fax service for occasional faxing

Monthly Rate/Pages: $5.99/100, $11.99/300, $19.99/800, $59.99, 3,000 | Free Trial: 10 pages | Cloud Storage: Yes | Mobile App: Yes

Basic service doesn’t cost much

Solid mobile app

Clean web interface

Limited file format support

Premium tier costs more, offers fewer pages than competition

While you'll find a range of different tiers at Fax.Plus, we think the most attractive option is the one that lets you send and receive 100 faxes for $5.99 a month. (The price drops by a dollar if you sign up for a year of service.) That makes Fax.Plus the best online fax service if you only need to send faxes every now and then, as you'll get a good, reliable service that's easy to use.

Outside of MetroFax, Fax.Plus offers one of the most useful mobile apps we've seen for sending faxes on the go, though the real highlight is the company's web-based service. We found the interface clean and easy to navigate, while features like the ability to schedule faxes and search through your archive of faxes are easy to master.

Fax.Plus handles cover pages in an awkward way, and if your faxing needs exceed 100 pages per month, you'll want to explore more aggressively priced services. But for the basics, it's hard to beat Fax.Plus.

Read our full Fax.Plus review.

SRFax

3. SRFax

Best online fax service value

Monthly Rate/Pages: $3.29/25, $6.95/200, $9.95/500, $15.95/800, $29.95/1,500, $45.95/2,500 | Free Trial: 60 days (with $6.95 or higher tier) | Cloud Storage: Yes | Mobile App: No

Clean design

Highly customizable settings

Low cost for basic faxing needs

Awkward to add cover pages

Full-text searching costs extra

SRFax competes well with MetroFax, especially if you don't do a lot faxing each month. If you only need to send and receive 25 pages each monthly, you'll pay $3.29, and the faxing process at SRFax is a lot more polished than what you'll experience with free services.

Now that MetroFax charges $9.95 for its 500-page tier, you'll pay the same amount at SRFax, though we still think MetroFax's overall service is more polished.

Still, you'll find a wide range of file format support at SRFax and a web-based interface that's text-centric and clean. The responsive design works well on mobile devices — which is a good thing, since there's no dedicated mobile app for SRFax. Overall, though, this is a good service that offer just enough features in exchange for a low price.

Read our full SRFax review.



Sfax

4. Sfax

Best online fax service for businesses

Monthly Rate/Pages: $29/350, $49/700, $99/1500 | Free Trial: 14 days | Cloud Storage: Yes | Mobile App: Yes

HIPPA-compliant

Pleasing visual interface

Multi-user support

Expensive

Only supports faxing in U.S and Canada

If the documents you're sending need to stay secure, look no further than Sfax. The faxing service offers HIPPA-compliant faxing as well as a number of other features geared toward the health care industry. Even with its industry-focused approach, Sfax still delivers a very visually attractive and intuitive interface.

With plans starting at $29 a month, Sfax is one of the more expensive fax services we've tested. (You can lower that cost a little bit by switching to annual billing instead of monthly.) But business users will appreciate the extensive support for different files, the ability to store multiple cover pages for different types of faxes, and multi-user support. We were also impressed by the search tools the Sfax offers, not to mention its extensive support for different kinds of files.

Read our full Sfax review.



Biscom 123

5. Biscom 123

A business focus for occasional faxers

Monthly Rate/Pages: $7.99/30, $14.99/300 | Free Trial: 30 days | Cloud Storage: No | Mobile App: Yes

Business plan users get multiuser support

Easy faxing via email

No credit card required for free trial

Mobile app is limited

Can't customize cover sheet

Configuration options aren't very sophisticated

Pricey relative to other services

Biscom isn't just for enterprise telecommunications. The company also offers one of the best online fax services for individuals and small offices, and if you pay up for its Small Groups plan, you'll get multi-user support, which it helps it stand out from other options featured here. Support for multiple users is ideal for businesses who don't need Sfax's HIPPA certification or other pricier plans.

The multi-user plan supports up to five users and 300 pages. Opt for the lower-cost individual user plan, and you'll be able to fax 30 pages. Go over those amounts and you'll pay 7 cents per page.

Should you opt for Biscom 123, expect a friendly and colorful layout. You'll send and receive faxes either via email or a somewhat limited mobile app. Biscom also doesn't store any of the faxes you send, which may not be that much of a problem if you only need this service for an occasional fax.

Read our full Biscom 123 review.



eFax

6. eFax

Popular fax service is pretty pricey

Monthly Rate/Pages: $16.95/150, $19.95/200 | Free Trial: 30 days | Cloud Storage: Yes | Mobile App: Yes

Clean design

Useful mobile app

Support for large files.

Poor storage organization and indexing

No customizable cover page

Pricey relative to rival services

eFax is probably the most recognizable name in online faxing, and there's a lot to like about it, but it doesn't rank at the top of our best online fax services picks.

eFax's interface and mobile apps look a lot like what MetroFax offers (not surprising, since they're owned by the same company), and eFax throws in some nice features, like the option of sending faxes using a secure SSL-encrypted container. The service lets you tag and search faxes, and supports up to five email address for use with a given fax account.

Our big objection, though, is to the pricing. Other than what Sfax charges, eFax's monthly rate is one of the highest you'll pay of the services we've reviewed, and the page limits aren't that generous. eFax also charges a $10 activation fee, though it sometimes waives that on some of its tiers. Opting for an annual plan takes some of the sting out of eFax's pricing, as you can lower your costs on the eFax Plus tier by nearly $34, essentially getting two months of the service for free over the month-by-month rate.

Read our full eFax review.



HelloFax

7. HelloFax

A good, if limited, free faxing option

Monthly Rate/Pages: Free/5, $9.99/300, $19.99/500, $39.99/1,000 | Free Trial: 30 days (on $9.99 and higher plans) | Cloud Storage: Yes | Mobile App: No

Supports signatures

Connects to popular cloud storage services

Limited free tier for one-and-done users

Poor fax organization and indexing

No dedicated mobile app for viewing or storing faxes

We haven't been impressed by many of the free fax services we've tested. But HelloFax is easily the best online fax service if you only need to send a few pages every now and then. HelloFax's free tier is limited to just five pages per month, and you'll appreciate the clean, simple interface.

The service also supports electronic signatures, which is a welcome addition. We also like HelloFax's integration with cloud services including with Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive and Evernote.

We are less impressed by HelloFax's approach to fax tracking and indexing — you don't get a confirmation your fax was transmitted, and searching is limited to email address or document title. High-volume faxers will want to steer clear, especially when better options are available. Paid plans start at $9.99 a month for 300 pages, and add support for multiple users.

Read our full HelloFax review.



RingCentral

8. RingCentral Fax

Extensive faxing features get lost in the shuffle

Monthly Rate/Pages: $23/1,500, $50/Unlimited | Free Trial: 30 days | Cloud Storage: Yes | Mobile App: Yes

Schedule faxing

Support for web storage

Text message alerts

No fax-tracking features

Pricey compared to other services

There's a lot we like about RingCentral Fax, which offers a flexible set of features, and strong support for both cloud storage and mobile. It's the only online fax service we've tested that lets you schedule sending out your faxes, which will appeal to users who have to send out regular reports.

Pricing starts at $23 per month for a 1,500-page plan, though if you sign up on an annual basis, you can knock that down by $5 to $18 a month. An unlimited faxing plan runs you $50 a month (or $35 per month if go for an annual plan.)

But faxing is only one component of what RingCentral offers, which also includes voice and unified communication services. (The Unlimited service tiers even includes voice and video call support.) RingCentral's interface is designed to serve all those customers using all of its services, which can be overwhelming if you just need to fax. The inability to track faxes also limits RingCentral's appeal.

Read our full RingCentral Fax review.



Nextiva vFax

9. Nextiva vFax

Cluttered interface for faxing

Monthly Rate/Pages: $9/500, $18/1,000, $35/3,000 | Free Trial: 30 days (500 pages only) | Cloud Storage: No | Mobile App: No

Easy fax tracking

Good control over notifications

Poor web portal design

No faxing support in mobile app

Nextiva's faxing service — the "v" in vFax stands for "virtual" — supports fax by email or through an existing fax machine. That makes faxing as easy as sending an email with a supporting document attached.

Nextiva's prices are reasonable, especially if you opt for annual pricing instead of monthly pricing. That will knock $4 off the monthly cost of Nextiva's 500-page tier.

Nextiva's web portal gives you a nice overview of faxes you've sent and received, and we appreciated the degree to which we could customize notifications and settings. But the web portal lacks panache, and the grim interface keeps it from ranking higher among the best online fax services. Nextiva's look is certainly functional, but competing services like MetroFax offer a more stylized interface with more compelling features.

Read our full Nextiva vFax review.



GotFreeFax

10. GotFreeFax

Faxing option for cheapskates

Monthly Rate/Pages: Free/3, $10/100, $20/300, $50/1,000 | Free Trial: No | Cloud Storage: No | Mobile App: No

Simple interface

No registration required

Free tier is limited to three pages and only two faxes per day

Can't receive faxes

The good news about GotFreeFax is that the price is right there in the company's name. You can send up to two free faxes per day, provided they're not larger than three pages each. If you need to send more pages, GotFreeFax's prices are reasonable: $1 for 10 pages, $2 for 20, and $3 for $30, and there's a service aimed at businesses that starts at $10 for 100 pages. Because you can send your fax without having to register, GotFreeFax is a good option if you just need to fire off the occasional fax, though we'd still point to HelloFax as the better free option.

Don't expect to be able to receive faxes, though. File support is limited to several common formats. And while GotFreeFax does have prepaid tiers for people who do a lot of faxing, you'll find more full-service options with better pricing elsewhere.

Read our full GotFreeFax review.



FaxZero

11. FaxZero

There are better free faxing options

Monthly Rate/Pages: Free/3, $2/25 | Free Trial: No | Cloud Storage: No | Mobile App: No

Simple interface

Cheap

Slow two-step sending process

No mobile app

Free service adds company branding to cover pages

At first glance, FaxZero seems to be more flexible than other free options on our best online fax services list. You're limited to three pages (plus a cover), but FaxZero lets you send up to five faxes per day. HelloFax places a monthly limit on its freee faxing tier.

But there's a catch with FaxZero's service. The cover sheet includes FaxZero branding, and you have to opt for the company's $2 tier to make that branding go away. That won't bother some users who just need to fire off a fax every now and again, but it's not going to appeal to businesses with faxing needs.

When testing FaxZero, we saw a noticeable lag between when we sent our fax and when we got a confirmation. FaxZero also has a two-step process for sending faxes; you have to wait for email with a link to your fax that you click on to finally send. It's more trouble than it's worth.

Read our full FaxZero review.

How to choose the best online fax service for you

When searching for the best online fax service, ask yourself the following questions to help find a provider that fits your needs:

Do you need only one number, or multiple numbers that are linked?

Do you need workgroup support, so others can access the inbound and outbound faxes for that line?

Do you need a custom number for sending your faxes?

Do you want to customize your fax cover sheet?

How many pages do you anticipate sending and receiving each month?

Do you need an easily searchable archive of inbound and outbound faxes?

With so many online fax services to choose from, how you answer these questions will determine which service best fits your needs. If you need a customized cover sheet, for example, the otherwise exceptional MetroFax becomes a lot less appealing. If search functionality appeals to you, then SRFax becomes less compelling, even with its low price.

Online fax providers typically offer multiple tiers of service that put limits on the number of pages you can send and receive each month. You can opt to pay on a monthly basis, though several services will offer a discount if you pay annually. (We list monthly pricing in our reviews.) Monthly prices on the entry-level tiers range between $3 and $29.

Almost of the services we've reviewed offer free trial periods or — in the case of HelloFax, GotFreeFax and FaxZero — free service tiers. The one exception is Fax.Plus which limits you to sending 10 pages total before requiring you to sign up for a paid subscription.

How we test online fax services

Our fax service ratings come after more than 100 hours of testing a dozen different services (some of which have since been bought out by competitors and thus have been dropped from this guide). In addition to our initial testing, we periodically go back to services we've looked at previously to see if new features are added or pricing has changed; we then update our ratings accordingly.

When evaluating fax services, we consider pricing as well as the number of pages you can send and receive under a given plan. We also pay careful attention to each service's interface, ease of operation, and overall features. We send and receive faxes, observing how long it appeared to take for an outbound fax to send. This is difficult to gauge, since most services simply take a moment to process, then will later deliver a confirmation that the fax was sent.