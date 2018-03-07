The Best Fortnite Players to Watch Now

Fortnite: Battle Royale isn’t just the game everyone’s playing — it’s the game everyone’s watching, too.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic’s wildly popular multiplayer shooter regularly racks up more than 100,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, and has given rise to an endless sea of YouTube videos filled with exciting headshots and helpful tips.

But with so many people streaming Fortnite, which players are actually worth watching? Whether you're looking for high-level gameplay, in-depth strategies or just a good laugh, here are the best Fortnite streamers and YouTubers to check out right now.

Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, and the current Fortnite king. With over 100,000 subscribers and tens of thousands of viewers at any given moment, the former Halo and PUBG pro has made a name for himself with his impossibly dominant gameplay and highly energetic personality. If you want to see Fortnite played at the highest level, watch Ninja.

Myth

Myth is only 18 years old, but that hasn't stopped him from climbing to the top of Twitch's Fortnite ranks. Laid back, highly interactive and deadly with a rifle, this up-and-coming streamer can frequently be found cracking jokes with his chat while effortlessly taking out enemies. Myth is largely considered to be the best builder in the game, so be sure to tune into his channel if you want to see crazy defensive strategies and mind-blowing traps.

Avxry

One of YouTube's most popular players, Avxry is known for his aggressive tactics and passionate personality. He brings big plays and a high level of energy to each match, though his decidedly colorful language makes his channel less than ideal for kids. But beneath the occasional moments of rage, you'll find a generally friendly and interactive player, and one of the best snipers in the game.

Daequan

Don't let his chill demeanor fool you -- Daequan is an absolute monster in-game. This well-known content creator is famous for his skills with the shotgun, which he graciously shares useful tips for on his YouTube channel. Whether you're watching one of Daequan's Twitch streams or digging through his video archive, you're bound to learn something new (and have a good time doing so).

Dakotaz

Dakotaz has more than one million subscribers on YouTube, and for good reason. This pro player effortlessly blends entertainment with top-level play, cracking jokes and breaking into funny voices while nonchalantly blasting opponents and building complex fortifications. If you're looking for a good laugh -- but also want to see some of the best Fortnite action on the web -- Dakotaz delivers big on both fronts.

Bonus: Mixer HypeZone

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you'd rather get a sampling of some of the best Fortnite action online than stick to one streamer, check out Mixer's HypeZone Fortnite channel. Essentially the gaming equivalent of NFL RedZone, HypeZone automatically jumps between the final moments of Fortnite matches happening on Microsoft's streaming platform. This way, you get right to those tense game-winning kills, without having to sit through any of the buildup.