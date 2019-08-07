The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops Dell has ever made. Ideal for college, home, or the office, it packs the perfect balance of style and performance. It's usually on sale during major holidays, but today Dell is treating us to a special, secret deal.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 (9370) w/ 256GB SSD for $899.99 via coupon code "DBLTXPS132". That's $400 off and the second-best price we've seen for this model. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen this summer.

XPS 13 (9370): was $1,299 now $899.99 @ Dell

The model on sale houses a 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Editor's Choice XPS 13 (9370) and found that it delivers excellent performance and battery life.

Its 13.3-inch 1080p LCD has virtually no borders, which makes images pop off the screen. Its panel can also reproduce 117% of the sRGB color gamut, which beats the 105% category average.

In terms of battery life, you can leave the charger at home. This configuration lasted 12 hours and 37 minutes in our battery test.

Its integrated UHD 620 GPU will let casual gamers play some games at low settings, but hardcore gamers will definitely want to look at other models. Our only nitpick with this laptop is that its webcam is located just above the keyboard (instead of above the LCD), which gives videos you record a "nose cam" effect.

Otherwise, this is an excellent deal for anyone looking for a new everyday machine.