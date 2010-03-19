Trending

Batman: Arkham Asylum Goes 3D in GOTY Ed.

Batman: Arkham Asylum returns in 3D even if you don't have a fancy new 3D TV.

Batman: Arkham Asylum was the best licensed games of 2009, and now it has a chance to spreading its success into 2010. Eidos announced this week that it would be re-releasing Batman: Arkham Asylum as a Game of the Year edition – with a twist.

With 3D being all the new rage, the Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY edition will feature 3D and bundle the required glasses. You won't need a fancy new 3D HDTV, however, as the game will use TriOviz 3D on both PS3 and Xbox 360.

According to Eidos, "TriOviz 3D is a patented 3D process which adds depth to the game, visible to players wearing the included 3D glasses. Compatible with all standard and high definition TV sets, TriOviz 3D creates a far more immersive gaming experience, allowing console players to dive deeper into the gothic world of Arkham Asylum."

PC gamers have been able to tap into 3D with Nvidia's 3D Vision technology since the original release last year.

In addition to the 3D, the Game of the Year Edition comes complete with all six previously released Downloadable Content Challenge Maps on disc.

Look for the game for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 across Europe and Australasia on March 26th, 2010 and in North America sometime in May.

  • tethoma 19 March 2010 06:47
    Great game. I do wonder however if a 3d game that requires constant moving will make people nauseous.

    I know that Avatar was starting to make me sick initially, and I need to give my eyes a break every 20 minutes or so.
  • volks1470 19 March 2010 07:03
    I like it except for the weird colors they have to use.
  • logitic 19 March 2010 07:16
    I don't get it... you still have to wear those goofy glasses. I saw the new Sony 3d tv's that are actually 3d without wearing the shades, and they looked awesome. I couldn't afford one even if they cut the prices in half. But I do like were the technology is heading.
  • the_krasno 19 March 2010 07:29
    What about us ATI users?
  • JohnnyLucky 19 March 2010 08:56
    I've read articles indicating that players with bad eyesight might experience headaches, dizziness, and nausea. In addition, the few demo's I saw at Fry's Electronics did not look very good.
  • bogcotton 19 March 2010 08:58
    the_krasnoWhat about us ATI users?the 3d this is talking about will work on ATI as well.

  • welshmousepk 19 March 2010 08:58
    the_krasnoWhat about us ATI users?
    we have can enjoy the game with correct color hues and no performance hit.

  • RazberyBandit 19 March 2010 12:29
    bogcottonthe 3d this is talking about will work on ATI as well.Uh, wrong? Only nVidia 3D Vision is mentioned. That tech doesn't work on ATI cards.

    See the section labeled "What You Need" here:
    http://www.nvidia.com/object/3D_Vision_Main.html
  • 19 March 2010 12:58
    i'll be waitin' for the Smell'O'Vision(tm)(R) release ;P
  • lightsaber 19 March 2010 17:47
    How about the people who bought last year's version will that be in 3D....kind of messed up to have to go and re-buy something you already have just because of 3D...imo
