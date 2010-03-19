Batman: Arkham Asylum Goes 3D in GOTY Ed.

Batman: Arkham Asylum was the best licensed games of 2009, and now it has a chance to spreading its success into 2010. Eidos announced this week that it would be re-releasing Batman: Arkham Asylum as a Game of the Year edition – with a twist.

With 3D being all the new rage, the Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY edition will feature 3D and bundle the required glasses. You won't need a fancy new 3D HDTV, however, as the game will use TriOviz 3D on both PS3 and Xbox 360.

According to Eidos, "TriOviz 3D is a patented 3D process which adds depth to the game, visible to players wearing the included 3D glasses. Compatible with all standard and high definition TV sets, TriOviz 3D creates a far more immersive gaming experience, allowing console players to dive deeper into the gothic world of Arkham Asylum."

PC gamers have been able to tap into 3D with Nvidia's 3D Vision technology since the original release last year.

In addition to the 3D, the Game of the Year Edition comes complete with all six previously released Downloadable Content Challenge Maps on disc.

Look for the game for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 across Europe and Australasia on March 26th, 2010 and in North America sometime in May.