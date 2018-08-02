Android P Tipped for August 20 Release

If you're eagerly awaiting the arrival of Android P, you could be less than three weeks away from the release of the next version of Google's mobile operating system.

Evan Blass, who's made a name for himself leaking the details of many an Android phone, says that Android P is coming August 20. More accruately, he tweeted out an August calendar with a green P slapped on the August 20 date. You don't really need to work overtime to crack that code.

The timing would be consistent with how Google's handled Android updates in the past. It typically launches its annual major Android update before the end of summer. In fact, Android Oreo debuted on August 21 last year, so Blass's launch date fits right into that pattern.

Android P has been around in beta form since earlier this year, with the Android update getting a formal showcase at Google's IO developer conference in May. Highlights include App Actions that add task shortcuts based on how you use your smartphone, smarter battery use and new navigational gestures.

Google is aalso dding what it's calling Digital Wellbeing features aimed at helping you spend less time staring at your smartphone screen. (iOS 12 adds something similar to iPhones in the form of its Screen Time feature.) And interface tweaks should clean up Android's look in P.

When it does debut, look for Google's own phones to get the update first before it rolls out to other Android devices. So it should find a home on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google has an eye on speeding up that process this time around, so that more Android phones are running the P update before the year is out. To that end, for the first time ever, Google allowed the Android P beta to run on devices from other phone makers, including OnePlus, Nokia, Essential and Sony.

The only mystery remaining, then, is what tasty treat Google will name its new OS after, following in the traditional of recent nicknames like Oreo, Nougat and Marshmallow. The betting favorite appears to be Pistachio Ice Cream, after a leak last month suggested that Pistachio would figure into the OS's new name.