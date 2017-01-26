Save $35 on this Amazon Echo Dot Bundle

Powered by Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, the Echo Dot is one of the most affordable and versatile smart home gadgets you can buy. However, as a standalone speaker, the Echo Dot is nowhere near as powerful as the pricier Amazon Echo.

Fortunately, Amazon is bundling its Echo Dot with the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $213.99. That's $35 cheaper than buying each device separately and the Bose speaker is the perfect companion to Amazon's hockey puck-shaped device.

This isn't the first time Amazon has bundled the Echo Dot with another device. Last year we saw it paired with Philips smart bulbs, WeMo smart plugs, and Logitech remotes. However, as far as music lovers are concerned, this bundle is one of the best ways to turn any room in your home into a modern, music-streaming dwelling.

The second-generation Echo Dot can do all the same things as the Amazon Echo. Via voice commands you can make it read audiobooks, set alarms, tell you the day's news, stream music, and create to-do lists. However, we found its built-in speaker wasn't strong enough for music streaming. That's where the Bose SoundTouch 10 comes in.



Via the Alexa app, you can pair the two devices so that the SoundTouch doubles as the Echo Dot's speaker. Standing 8.3 inches tall, the SoundTouch 10 also compliments the Echo Dot very well aesthetically.

If purchased separately, this bundle would cost $248.99. For a limited time, you can score both devices for $213.99. There's no confirmed expiration date for this deal, so better act fast if you want to lock in the savings.