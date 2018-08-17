Amazon Back-to-School Sale: Save Big on Echo, Fire TV

Amazon is making it more affordable than ever for students to bring Alexa to school with them.

The online retailer today unleashed a handful of deals on its most popular devices, from its newly launched Fire TV Cube to its trusted Echo Dot. Keep in mind that many of these devices were a few bucks cheaper last month during Prime Day.

The Echo Dot, for instance, was $29.99 last month ($10 cheaper than its current sale price), whereas the Fire TV 4K Streamer was $34.99 ($5 cheaper). Other devices like the Echo Show and Fire TV Cube are at their same Prime Day price, which also happens to be their all-time low.

Nevertheless, these are all still respectable deals and it's likely this is as cheap as they'll get until Black Friday. So whether you're shopping for tech for the dorm room or for a kid's room, these are the best prices you'll find on Amazon's devices.

Deals for the College Student



Deals for Children

Amazon's back-to-school deals are valid through August 25.