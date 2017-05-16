Amazon Bundles Free Antenna with Fire TV Edition Pre-orders

Amazon wants to make it easier than ever to ditch cable. Today the e-commerce giant unveiled the Amazon Fire TV Edition, a voice-controlled 4K HDTV that uses Amazon's digital assistant to pull content from around the Web. Although the TV won't be released until June 14, customers who pre-order early will get a free AmazonBasics 35-Mile HDTV Antenna, a $14.99 value.

Amazon's Fire TV Edition, which is actually manufactured by Element, will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. Each TV is eligible for the free antenna and TV prices range from $449.99 for the 43-inch to $899.99 for the 65-inch.

Each TV will support 4K video, although they lack HDR support, and pack a quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage for app storage. The TV's rockstar feature, however, is its special remote, which beckons Alexa with the push of a button. That allows you to browse TV shows and perform universal searches across dozens of channels such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon's own Prime Video service. (You can check out how Alexa works on the new TV with our hands on video).

Once you connect the AmazonBasics antenna, you'll be able to receive live, over-the-air TV broadcasts from networks like NBC, CBS, and ABC.

While you can easily buy an HDTV antenna for around $10, if you're in the market for a new TV, Amazon's forthcoming bundle could be just what you're looking for.