Amazon's 'Appstore' Launches Free Angry Birds

Free Angry Birds Rio... how can anyone resist?

Amazon.com today launched its very own Android "Appstore," accessible via www.amazon.com/appstore for customers in the U.S. It may just be another applications store for Google's open mobile OS, but Amazon differentiates itself with something called "Test Drive" that lets customers test apps on a simulated Android phone. Customers control the app through their computer using a mouse.

"Test Drive lets customers truly experience an app before they commit to buying. It is a unique, new way to shop for apps," says Paul Ryder, vice president of electronics for Amazon.com. "Our customers have told us that the sheer number of apps available can make it hard to find apps that are high quality and relevant to them. We've spent years developing innovative features that help customers discover relevant products. By applying these features - plus new ones like Test Drive - we're aiming to give customers a refreshing app shopping experience."

While it may be hard to pry existing Android customers away from the default Marketplace, nothing draws a crowd like free stuff. For today only, Angry Birds Rio, exclusively for Android in the Amazon Appstore, will be free.

Customers can shop in the Amazon Appstore from any computer using a web browser. They can also access the Amazon Appstore directly on their Android phones or tablets, once they've installed the Amazon Appstore application. When customers purchase an Android app from the Amazon Appstore they can use the app on any of their Android devices.

The Amazon Appstore will include Amazon features like personalized recommendations, customer reviews, and 1-Click payment options. There will also be detailed product descriptions, including screenshots and video content that shows apps in action.

Anyone give it a spin yet? Anyone doing it just for the free Angry Birds? After the free offer for Angry Birds Rio is up on launch day, Amazon will offer a different paid app for free every day.

  • jpmucha 23 March 2011 03:19
    Sucks to be a AT&T user w/o sideloading...

    Amazon page says it is working with AT&T to provide support... I wonder how long that will take...
  • LuckyDucky7 23 March 2011 03:36
    I want a Canadian store (and free Angry Birds is probably the only thing I'd use it for).

    That is all.
  • jhansonxi 23 March 2011 03:38
    Apple has already filed a lawsuit.
  • nukemaster 23 March 2011 04:01
    jhansonxiApple has already filed a lawsuit.Its almost priceless from a company that took its name from a record company
    iPhone from Cisco/Linksys
    iPad from Fugitsu
  • 23 March 2011 04:01
    It's very disappointing to see that the Amazon App is required to run any application downloaded from their store - even free ones. So, if the Amazon app is removed from your phone, all applications download from Amazon won't work.

    Plus, I tried to figure out what their return policy is on Android apps. I can't find any mention of that. I'm having fun with Angry Birds Rio, but will probably use the Google Market as my first source for apps.
  • LePhuronn 23 March 2011 04:02
    And it's not available in the UK either, so not only do I not get free Angry Birds Rio, but I don't get Rio at all if it doesn't hit the Android Marketplace.

    Nice.
  • glasssplinter 23 March 2011 04:24
    nukemasterIts almost priceless from a company that took its name from a record companyiPhone from Cisco/LinksysiPad from Fugitsu
    Don't you know? Only Microsoft steals ideas, Apple has never stolen anything or copied a product, it's all original. LMAO!
  • tntom 23 March 2011 04:32
    Apple has already filed a lawsuit.
    Have to say trademarking App Store is like trademarking Grocery Store. It is not like trademarking "Windows" or "iTunes". The term is too generic and commonly used in vernacular to stand up in court. They can only hope to either tarnish Amazons name or polarize even more the Apple faithful.
  • Userremoved 23 March 2011 05:07
    jhansonxiApple has already filed a lawsuit.It think I gonna go drop some C4 in Jobs office.
  • Kryan 23 March 2011 06:28
    Does not work in Europe yet. lame.
