PSO Sequel for PC Will Be F2P, Coming to iOS, Android

By

Sega's Phantasy Star Online sequel will not only be free-to-play, but also available on iOS, Android and the PlayStation Vita.

Phantasy Star Online was admittedly more popular on the console than PC, but Sega looks to change that with the upcoming sequel, Phantasy Star Online 2. Surprisingly the publisher has decided to take the free-to-play route with this PC gaming sequel, allowing players to purchase in-game items rather than forcing monthly subscription fees.

In addition to announcing PSO2's F2P mode, Sega said the MMOG is also heading to iOS and Android. These will land on their networks (App Store, Google Play) this winter, but they won't offer cross-platform play. Instead, they will merely share data while sporting a simpler character creation system, and a simpler control experience. They'll also come packed with social game elements although developer Sonic Team didn't elaborate.

Previously Sega announced that Phantasy Star Online 2 is also planned for the PlayStation Vita. This version isn't due to arrive until Spring 2013, and will share the same servers used by the PC version -- meaning cross-platform play between Vita and PC gamers. They'll also share the same data, allowing the gamer to play on one platform, and then pick up the adventure later on another.

So far Sega hasn't released ship dates for territories outside Japan, but given Phantasy Star's track record here in the States, there's a good chance we'll see the MMOG sometime before the iOS and Android apps go live. Hints within the code reveal localization, leading to speculation that a North American launch could be sooner than rather than later (the original PSO landed in Japan first, followed by a North American - European launch a month later).

Phantasy Star Online is the true successor to the hit Dreamcast multiplayer MMOG launched back in 2001. Since its release, Sega has published numerous versions for both console and PC platforms including PSO: Blue Burst which arrived on the PC in June 2005. Other PSO installments include Episode I & II, Episode III: C.A.R.D. Revolution and Episode IV.

So far Phantasy Star Online 2 is slated to arrive on the PC sometime this summer in Japan. Stay tuned for the North American release date.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • galeciofamily0405 28 March 2012 12:05
    Still waiting on a 'true' Phantasy Star sequel... I miss PS1 on the SMS and PS2 & 4 on the old Genny ....
    Reply
  • noobalert 28 March 2012 12:55
    PSO for DC was the best!
    I wonder if the Vita will still be around come spring 2013 lol.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 28 March 2012 14:07
    I use to play Phantasy Star on my Sega Master System.
    Reply
  • nhat11 28 March 2012 18:59
    galeciofamily0405Still waiting on a 'true' Phantasy Star sequel... I miss PS1 on the SMS and PS2 & 4 on the old Genny ....
    This is the "true" PSO sequel. If you're waiting for PS, that's a different series.
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 28 March 2012 23:47
    galeciofamily0405Still waiting on a 'true' Phantasy Star sequel... I miss PS1 on the SMS and PS2 & 4 on the old Genny ....
    I wouldn't hold your breath, I too enjoyed every single one of those games but lets face it the only way they will ever continue the series is a reboot that will bare no resemblance to the previous titles. I say let it rest in peace.
    Reply
  • kyuuketsuki 29 March 2012 03:16
    They'll also come packed with social game elements although developer Sonic Team didn't elaborate.
    Sonic Team is not the development team for this game, actually.
    This version isn't due to arrive until Spring 2013, and will share the same servers used by the PC version -- meaning cross-platform play between Vita and PC gamers.
    This is actually still up in the air, pending internal testing of whether or not cross-platform play is viable without negatively affecting the PC version, which is the flagship platform.

    Otherwise, thanks for the article Mr. Parish, and I'm greatly looking forward to PSO2.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 29 March 2012 10:20
    KyuuketsukiThis is actually still up in the air, pending internal testing of whether or not cross-platform play is viable without negatively affecting the PC version, which is the flagship platform.Otherwise, thanks for the article Mr. Parish, and I'm greatly looking forward to PSO2.Exactly, Sakai (the producer) said that the current plan was to have PC and Vita cross-platform play. They're testing the viability of this right now, it's all up in the air. If they determine that cross-platform play with Vita will hold the PC version back, they'll nix it.

    Regarding concerns over the F2P model, Sega has said that they won't go the broken-cash-equipment route of many Korean F2P games. So the game should be fully playable for free. There are certainly nice things you will be able to buy, but anything you really need to play is included in the free version.
    Reply