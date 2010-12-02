VIDEO: Hot LG Star Caught on Film

GSM Israel has reportedly gotten its hands on the world's first dual-core Tegra 2 smartphone, the LG Star. Honestly, the phone looks quite similar to Apple's iPhone save for the typical 4-button Android layout at the bottom of the screen. Still, as seen in the video below, Froyo is blazingly fast like a hungry kid going through a horde of candy on Halloween night. It's almost like a speed demon in your pocket.

As reported a few weeks ago, LG plans to launch the "Star" smartphone by early 2011. The device will come packed with Nvidia's dual-core Tegra 2, a 4-inch screen, an 8MP camera, and apparently v2.2 of Google's Android OS (although it's likely to have Gingerbread by the time it ships). The phone will also supposedly feature 1080p video recording, an additional front-facing camera, a microSD expansion slot, microUSB connectivity, an HDMI port and more. There also seems to be support for DivX Video On Demand.

In our previous report, we said that the phone measured slightly shorter than two sticks of lip balm and looked somewhat identical to Apple's iPhone 4 on the front. GSM Israel's video actually compares the two side-by-side, clearly showing that the LG Star offers a substantially larger form factor. Although the iPhone 4 displayed a brighter screen in the video (which could mean the Star's brightness was set at a different level), the Android-based smartphone seemingly loaded webpages faster than its fruity iOS-based competitor.

To see the comparison for yourself, check out the video below. The LG Star looks to be a solid competitor in Q1 2011, and we're interested in seeing what Gingerbread will bring to the plate.