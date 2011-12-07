Trending

Facebook's New Address is '1 Hacker Way'

By

Facebook has gotten itself a new and distinctly unique address.

Moving house is a stressful and time-consuming process, so we can only imagine what it must be like to try to move an entire company. Facebook is currently in the process of moving from its headquarters in Palo Alto to a new location in Menlo Park that has room for 3,700 people. However, it's not all stress and packing peanuts. The move also means Facebook gets a cool, new address.

TechCrunch last night posted the above photo of one Facebook employees brand new business card. As you can see, the company's new address is 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025.

Facebook's new office is actually Sun Microsystems' old 11-building campus, but it wasn't always known as 1 Hacker Way. In fact, TC reports that the Sun employees used to call it Sun Quentin because of the lack of restaurants and local businesses nearby. Now that Facebook has taken over, the campus buildings will each have their own number on Hacker Way.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • digitalzom-b 07 December 2011 20:26
    Hopefully the address ends up being ironic...
    Reply
  • sgtopmobile 07 December 2011 20:26
    "1 hacker way" didnt know such place existed, lol.
    Reply
  • SirGCal 07 December 2011 20:27
    Hmmm... Make people feel more comfortable about your computerized social service by renaming the road 'Hacker Way'... Not sure it's the brightest business decision... But... No, it's not even really funny either... Ehh... whatever floats their boat I guess...
    Reply
  • rangas 07 December 2011 20:28
    in other news...people is scared to use facebook because they are hackers
    Reply
  • willwayne 07 December 2011 20:37
    I first read this as "1 hacker away"...from your stuff
    Reply
  • wildkitten 07 December 2011 20:46
    Considering how Facebook views people and their content, this is more truth in advetising than it is irony.
    Reply
  • darkxuy 07 December 2011 20:47
    well, Facebook actually is one way for hackers to get your info.
    I find it fitting.
    Reply
  • Marco925 07 December 2011 21:14
    darkxuywell, Facebook actually is one way for hackers to get your info.I find it fitting.Facebook probably IS the hacker, giving away all your informations
    Reply
  • COLGeek 07 December 2011 21:26
    Seems most think of the term "hacker" as a bad thing and are simply buying into the hype associated with the term. I would argue that the vaste majority of "hackers" are actually forces for good versus bad.

    I am pretty sure no one considers FB as a force for good.....
    Reply
  • cookoy 07 December 2011 21:45
    Facebook is the mother of all hackers. People actually voluntarily submit their personal info and then become concerned about their privacy.
    Reply