Intel Intros Two Atom-Based Tablets for Education

Intel's Education Solutions website now shows information about two Android-based tablets for the education market. These aren't available for consumers to purchase, but rather for educational institutions which will purchase the devices in bulk volume. This is typically the only sector where Intel will actually make mobile hardware as seen with the classmate PC convertible and clamshell laptops.

The new Intel Education Tablets are offered in 7 inch and 10 inch sizes, both packing Google's Android platform, Intel's Education Software, Kino Interactive eReader software and Intel Atom SoCs. Other pre-installed apps include Intel Education Lab Camera, the PASCO SPARKvue Science application, My Notes Keeper, Intel Education Media Camera by Intellisense, ArtRage, Kno Textbooks, and Intel Education Resources. There's also a Classroom Management tool, Intel's Education Theft Deterrent solution, McAfee Mobile Security and more.

MORE: 10 File Manager Applications For Your Android Device

"Intel Education Resources include digital learning objects from skoool content, math and science videos from Khan Academy, English language learning resources from the British Council, and a collection of digital literacy resources from Intel Education," the company explains on its website. "Intel Education Resources also provides teachers with professional development courses from Intel Teach and Intel Transforming Learning."

On the hardware front, the 7 inch tablet features Intel's Atom Z2420 chip clocked at 1.2 GHz, 1 GB of LPDDR2 memory, a 1024 x 600 TFT screen, and an optional capacitive stylus. There's also integrated speakers and a microphone, a 0.3MP camera on the front, a 2MP camera on the back, and Android 4.1 "Jelly Bean." It provides 8 GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot for additional storage, and Wireless N and optional Bluetooth 3.0 + EDR connectivity. The 4200 mAh battery promises up to eight hours on a single charge.

The 10 inch model features Intel's Atom Z2460 chip clocked at 1.6 GHz, 1 GB of LPDDR2 memory, a 1280 x 800 TFT resolution, and a connected capacitive stylus. This tablet also has integrated speakers and a microphone, a 0.3MP camera on the front, a 2MP camera on the back, and Android 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich." However, this model has a larger 16 GB internal capacity, Wireless N and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR connectivity, and a 6600 mAh battery promising more than 6.5 hours on a single charge.

Both tablets support accessories such as a snap-on magnifier lens and a temperature probe. However, the 10 inch model supports five simultaneous touch inputs and is OTA capable, but it does not have the microSD card slot as seen with the 7 inch unit.

"When you put Intel Education Tablets in students’ hands, you’ve begun a process that will forever change their lives and their teachers’ as well," the company states. "The Intel Education Tablet gives students unprecedented access to education materials, while also making it fun to engage deeper into scientific exploration and learning."

For more information about the two new tablets for students, head here.