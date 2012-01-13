Yowza: Verizon's Droid 4 is $250 with a Two-year Contract

Earlier this week, Verizon used CES 2012 as a stage to announce the arrival of Motorola's Droid 4 to the network. The confirmation of the device's imminent arrival was a long time coming, as leaks had uncovered the device months ago. Packing a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 1 GB of RAM, a 4.0-inch qHD display with scratch and scrape resistant glass, 16 GB on-board memory, it was shaping up to be a pretty desirable device. However, today, pricing information made its way online, and it turns out getting your hands on this phone is going to cost you a minimum of $250.

According to a MAP (minimum advertised price list) obtained by Droid-Life, the phone's minimum price will be $249, which means it will likely debut at $249 on a two-year contract. Scheduled to hit stores in a few weeks' time, the phone features the aforementioned 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 1 GB of RAM, a 4.0-inch qHD display with scratch and scrape resistant glass, and 16 GB on-board memory, as well as support for up to 32 GB via microSD card, an 8-megapixel camera with 1080p HD video capture, 4G LTE, a full slide-out QWERTY keyboard and Android 2.3.5 (ICS update on the way). There's also a number of accessories available that will, of course, cost you extra on top of that $250 price tag.

"A full suite of accessory options extends the power of Droid 4 and allows consumers to work however they work best," Verizon said on Monday. "Accessories compatible with Droid 4 include the 10.1-inch Lapdock 100, 14-inch Lapdock 500 Pro with built-in webcam and Ethernet connection, HD Dock, HD Station and vehicle navigation mount."

Would you pay $250 for a phone on contract? Let us know in the comments below!