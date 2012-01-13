Yowza: Verizon's Droid 4 is $250 with a Two-year Contract

Earlier this week, Verizon used CES 2012 as a stage to announce the arrival of Motorola's Droid 4 to the network. The confirmation of the device's imminent arrival was a long time coming, as leaks had uncovered the device months ago. Packing a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 1 GB of RAM, a 4.0-inch qHD display with scratch and scrape resistant glass, 16 GB on-board memory, it was shaping up to be a pretty desirable device. However, today, pricing information made its way online, and it turns out getting your hands on this phone is going to cost you a minimum of $250.
According to a MAP (minimum advertised price list) obtained by Droid-Life, the phone's minimum price will be $249, which means it will likely debut at $249 on a two-year contract. Scheduled to hit stores in a few weeks' time, the phone features the aforementioned 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 1 GB of RAM, a 4.0-inch qHD display with scratch and scrape resistant glass, and 16 GB on-board memory, as well as support for up to 32 GB via microSD card, an 8-megapixel camera with 1080p HD video capture, 4G LTE, a full slide-out QWERTY keyboard and Android 2.3.5 (ICS update on the way). There's also a number of accessories available that will, of course, cost you extra on top of that $250 price tag.
"A full suite of accessory options extends the power of Droid 4 and allows consumers to work however they work best," Verizon said on Monday. "Accessories compatible with Droid 4 include the 10.1-inch Lapdock 100, 14-inch Lapdock 500 Pro with built-in webcam and Ethernet connection, HD Dock, HD Station and vehicle navigation mount."
I'm sure Verizon knows this since they must realize a lot of original Droid owners have been waiting for this device. It's just their way of taking an extra $50 from us... but we're suckers aren't we? Just like iPhone fans are all suckers for new iGadgets.
and too all you people who are going to say "most people don't use 2gb of data a month, so unlimited is useless to them"...... I say 'then why limit them...'
I downgraded to an LG Optimus V, on the 35 bux a month plan... It does the job. Got the phone for 70 dollars. I will make my money back on what I saved from switching from Boost Mobile in 2 months... Only now I have limited minutes, where before I was on a completely unlimited plan...