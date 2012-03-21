Trending

Mod-God Ben Heck Builds Robot Suitcase That Follows You

It's all fun and games until the robot becomes self aware.

One of the awful things about traveling is pulling around luggage. The bother of dragging your bags around after you while you try to figure out where you're going is enough to evoke vows that you will, from this day on, only bring the clothes on your back when you go traveling. Sure, the addition of wheels to luggage has made things infinitely easier, but you still have to pull your suitcase around like a wagon full of rocks. But what if that wagon could pull itself?

Modder Ben Heck has designed this R2-D2-esque autonomous piece of robot luggage, which is programmed to follow its target around crowded airports, lightening travelers’ loads and keeping their hands free. Heck used two sensors, one in the luggage and one on the target, in order to pair suitcase to traveler. The luggage, named 'Doug,' isn't very fast but it will speed up if you're further away in an attempt to catch up. He'll stop about a foot away from you if you stop. The robot will lose range after about 20 ft, so you do give the poor little guy some time to catch up, otherwise you could lose Doug forever!

Check out the latest episode of the Ben Heck show to see how to make your own Doug.

  • Darkerson 21 March 2012 19:18
    I love seeing all the wonderful mods and creations Ben Heck comes up with. Truly awesome!
  • silverliquicity 21 March 2012 19:31
    I would want my "Doug" to have lasers guns on it, and a super turbo thingy, and i want it to fly and beat up people ^.^
  • jgutz2006 21 March 2012 19:32
    dang it, i need one of those charging stations so i can bring my luggage to the plane with me
  • rosen380 21 March 2012 19:46
    Maybe some beeps when it is more than like 10 feet out so you know, without looking, to slow down...

    I'd imagine that if the airport was really busy, that it would be running into other people and obstacles, no? I suppose it can have some sensors like the Roomba for that...
  • l0ve11 21 March 2012 20:00
    Aren't you meant to keep your luggage with you at all times? Easy target for traffickers.
  • gokanis 21 March 2012 20:06
    I would really like to see The Luggage from Discworld. Besides follwing you it would attack anyone in defense of its owner. Imagine TSA giving you a pat down them. :)
  • sinfulpotato 21 March 2012 20:33
    I would rather drag my luggage.
  • sporkimus 21 March 2012 20:35
    I want my luggage to carry me.
  • jamie_1318 21 March 2012 20:40
    gokanisI would really like to see The Luggage from Discworld. Besides follwing you it would attack anyone in defense of its owner. Imagine TSA giving you a pat down them.
    The sapient pearwood luggage! That thing was so funny. Discworld is hilarious.
  • JoeMomma 21 March 2012 21:40
    Spokimus, you have the right idea.
    This reminds me of the Mazda suitcase car from a few years ago.
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pASh-rVSGo0
