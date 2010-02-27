Android is for Boys? 73 Percent of Users Are Male

However, it would seem that Verizon is just in targeting men in its advertising. AdMob recently ran an opt-in survey and garnered information from nearly 1,000 smartphone owners. The survey resulted in some very interesting gender- and age-related statistics.

Android users are predominantly male; just 27 percent of Android smartphone owners are female. This is the only smartphone group with such a large divide between male and female customer base but it seems as a whole, more men own smartphones than women.

As far as ages go, it looks like the 25-34 demographic are buying more Android phones than any other age group, with 30 percent of Android owners sitting within this age-range. Next in line is 35-44 year olds with 21 percent.

So how did everyone else do? For the iPhone, when it comes to men vs. women, things are pretty even with 57 percent male and 43 percent female. The 25-34 and 35-44 age groups accounted for 42 percent of iPhone owners (21 percent each).

Not surprisingly, Palm's WebOS devices were more popular with the 35-44 demographic than anyone else. This is what I like to refer to as Palm's loyalty demographic; the folks who owned Palm devices in the past, when the company was in its prime, and were quick to adopt the Pre or Pixi when it was launched.

Check out the graphs below.