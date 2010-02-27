Trending

Android is for Boys? 73 Percent of Users Are Male

Verizon has gotten a little bit of criticism (mostly from the wimminfolk, really) for marketing the DROID the way that it has. The commercials are clearly geared toward men and a lot of chicks don't think that's fair.

However, it would seem that Verizon is just in targeting men in its advertising. AdMob recently ran an opt-in survey and garnered information from nearly 1,000 smartphone owners. The survey resulted in some very interesting gender- and age-related statistics.

Android users are predominantly male; just 27 percent of Android smartphone owners are female. This is the only smartphone group with such a large divide between male and female customer base but it seems as a whole, more men own smartphones than women.

As far as ages go, it looks like the 25-34 demographic are buying more Android phones than any other age group, with 30 percent of Android owners sitting within this age-range. Next in line is 35-44 year olds with 21 percent.

So how did everyone else do? For the iPhone, when it comes to men vs. women, things are pretty even with 57 percent male and 43 percent female. The 25-34 and 35-44 age groups accounted for 42 percent of iPhone owners (21 percent each).

Not surprisingly, Palm's WebOS devices were more popular with the 35-44 demographic than anyone else. This is what I like to refer to as Palm's loyalty demographic; the folks who owned Palm devices in the past, when the company was in its prime, and were quick to adopt the Pre or Pixi when it was launched.

Check out the graphs below.

  • Abrahm 27 February 2010 09:39
    Doesn't surprise me. The only really big Android marketing campaign was for the Droid and it clearly was aimed at Men. The design of the Droid also seems to have a more manly appearance, more square with edges.

    The iPhone, and all Apple products, have a very feminine/metro-sexual design to them. Apple products are mostly fashion items anyway.
    Reply
  • amabhy 27 February 2010 09:52
    Women go for appearance. They buy Apple crap just because 'ooh its shiny'

    Men know their tech, they know what's good and don't settle for this Apple 'closed-platform' nonsense. They go for whats under the hood.
    Reply
  • FUtomNOreg 27 February 2010 10:47
    Clearly it's because it's harder to get A-grade porn on the iphone.
    Reply
  • victomofreality 27 February 2010 11:07
    Well I came here to point out the men android women apple thing but thats taken care of... all I have to say now is Futom's comment has to be the first porn related one I've seen that's been voted down...
    Reply
  • jtm33 27 February 2010 11:54
    What's an iPod touch doing in there, it's not a phone? Anyways I think advertising does have a massive impact on sales, and a big reason why Apple products sell as much as they do.

    One interesting stat from those graphs is that not many people under 17 own smartphones, I seriously thought that bracket would be larger.
    Reply
  • enzo matrix 27 February 2010 12:39
    amabhyWomen go for appearance. They buy Apple crap just because 'ooh its shiny'Men know their tech, they know what's good and don't settle for this Apple 'closed-platform' nonsense. They go for whats under the hood.Although a sexist statement, I have found it to be true for the mostpart.
    Reply
  • hakesterman 27 February 2010 12:48
    Putang pie is for 73 percent of men too, what is your point????????

    Reply
  • apmyhr 27 February 2010 12:52
    I have to admit, my gut reaction to this was "its official, women are dumber than men." However, I can't really say that when the majority of iPhone users are still men. I guess it means that women are smart enough to not waste their money on expensive smart phones and data plans.
    Reply
  • kelfen 27 February 2010 13:57
    correct me if I am wrong but statically speaking men are smarter when it comes to extreme IQ's but women are generally on average smater (IQ's)
    Reply
  • Syndil 27 February 2010 14:00
    I think perhaps this has more to do with how much more likely men are to be early adopters than women, at least when it comes to technology.
    Reply