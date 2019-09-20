Apple's iPhone 11 is the successor to the iPhone XR , with a 6.1-inch screen and a new A13 Bionic chip that aims at delivering the most powerful smartphone experience ever. It also comes in a host of new colors, including an attractive green-and-yellow version.

But like other iPhones, the iPhone 11 could be easily damaged if it's dropped or falls to the ground. (Believe us — we know after drop testing the iPhone 11 Pro.) And to keep it safe — and keep more of your money in your wallet — you'll need to protect it with a case.

So, we've compiled the following roundup of the best iPhone 11 cases you should get to protect your latest investment. From clear options to those with ultra-protection, the following options are worth buying. (We've also found the top iPhone 11 Pro cases, if you're looking for something to fit Apple's larger iPhones.)

(Image credit: Tech 21)

Tech21 Studio Colour

The Tech21 Studio Colour is a wraparound case that aims at protecting all sides of the iPhone 11. It features drop protection from up to 8 feet and is 32 percent plant-based to enhance its sustainability. The case, which retails for $29.95, also features an antimicrobial surface to help kill germs and bacteria that attack the device.

(Image credit: Vena Melange)

Vena Melange Marble Case

The Vena Melange Marble Case is all about keeping your iPhone 11 safe while still providing a nice-looking design. The case comes with a marble-and-glitter design and wraps around the sides and buttons to keep them safe on a drop. There's no screen protector, but raised bezels around the screen aim at keeping the phone safe if you drop it on its face. Vena offers your money back on the $30 case, if you're not completely satisfied.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case

If you like the design Apple delivered in the iPhone 11 and still want to see the color you chose, consider going with the Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case. In addition to its clear design, it provides button protection on either side and a cutout for the camera. Better yet, the case is Qi-certified, so you can use it to wirelessly charge your iPhone. Add that to polycarbonate and TPU, and you shouldn't have any trouble keeping your iPhone safe.

(Image credit: Lifeproof)

LifeProof Flip Case

LifeProof's Flip Case is designed to be used as both a wallet and a case. The case provides drop protection at up to 6.6 feet, but it's a little on the bulky side because it can double as a wallet and store cash and credit cards. The case is available in a few colors, including black or blue, and can be used with Qi-compatible wireless chargers.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

OtterBox Defender Series Pro

OtterBox Defender Series Pro is a slight step up from the standard Defender series. It comes with a polycarbonate shell and rubber slipcover, along with a polycarbonate holster for clipping your phone on your belt. An antimicrobial "shield" will limit the chances of dangerous bacteria or germs infecting the case.

(Image credit: Case-Mate)

Case-Mate Tough Groove

The Case-Mate Tough Groove is a colorful case, thanks to its iridescent design. It has a grooved backplate that wraps around the sides and corners of the iPhone to limit its chances of damage. Best of all, the case can protect Apple's handset at heights of 10 feet. According to Case-Mate, its case also works with wireless chargers.

(Image credit: Hitcase)

Hitcase Ferra

If you're looking for a leather case with an elegant design, consider the Hitcase Ferra. With the Ferra, you'll have the option of either black or brown leather. The case is hand-sewn and dyed, and wraps around a stainless-steel frame to keep the iPhone safe. Thanks to that stainless-steel frame, the case will keep the iPhone safe from drops of 6 feet or less. And like many of the other options in this roundup, the $40 case works with wireless chargers.

(Image credit: Casetify)

Casetify Custom

If you're looking for a case that you can customize to your tastes, consider the Casetify Custom. The case comes in different colors and allows you to place your own text on the back. Better yet, you can decide if you want a transparent version or one that shrouds the iPhone's backplate. Either way, look for the case to come with drop protection at up to 10 feet.

(Image credit: UAG)

UAG Metropolis

The UAG Metropolis Series is another bulky case option that aims at maximizing protection of your device, along with wallet support. It achieves that with a folio-like design that stores credit cards and cash. The Metropolis also features a non-slip-grip exterior. And with help from military drop-test standard support, it'll keep the device safe when it falls.

(Image credit: Mujjo)

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet

If you want to combine a wallet case with leather, check out the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet. The case comes with a leather finish and a hard frame to keep your device safe when it falls. The case protects the volume and lock buttons and leaves a space for the camera and Lightning port. On the rear, you'll find a slot for two credit cards.