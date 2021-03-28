Sync.com review

Sync may lack some of the features of the competition, but it is a secure, easy-to-use cloud storage service that will appeal to those on a budget.

Sync is a cloud storage provider that puts a particular emphasis on security, promising that your data in the cloud will always be 100% safe and secure with end-to-end encryption.

Many cloud storage companies make similar promises these days, so how does Sync stack up against the best cloud storage providers in the business? That’s what we set out to discover in this Sync review, as we take a closer look at its pricing, features, support, and approach to security.

Sync: Plans and pricing

Sync has plans both for individual and team use

Sync has a range of plans for individuals and teams. For individuals, there is a free plan that offers 5GB of storage and a limit of 5GB of data that can be shared per month. The Personal Mini plan is a step up from that, offering 200GB of storage and a 200GB per month sharing limit for $60 a year.

If you need even more storage space, then you’re looking at what Sync calls its Pro Solo plans for individuals. Prices for those start at $8 per month (billed annually) for the Solo Basic plan - which offers 2TB of storage and unlimited file-sharing transfers - and run up to $15 per month for the Solo Plus with 4TB of storage.

Team plans start at $5 per user a month for the Pro Teams Standard plan, which offers 1TB per user and can be used by up to 100 users. At the other end of the scale is the Pro Teams Advanced plan, at $15 per user a month, with a 10TB storage limit per user and capacity for 1000 users.

Sync’s individual and team plans share almost all the same features, though team plans include an additional selection of administrative tools. All the other features are the same regardless of which plan you’re on: only storage and user limits, and the number of days of file history, set the plans apart.

Sync also offers enterprise pricing: to obtain details about the prices you’ll need to contact their sales department. There are no full-featured free trial plans, only the basic free plan, but all paid plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

Sharing files and folders is one of Sync's primary features

Sync’s core features include the ability to securely share your files and folders with anyone, real-time data backup and sync, and the ability to access your data from any device that has a web browser. Apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android are also available.

Your data is protected by Sync in a number of different ways. File history means you can review and restore previous versions of files, even if they’re deleted. In fact, Sync offers some of the longest file history limits we’ve seen, with 30 days for free accounts and up to a year for the high-end plans. You can also use account rewind to reset your account to a previous moment in time if you ever fall victim to ransomware.

Advanced sharing controls mean you can set expiry dates and download limits on files. Or, you can set certain files to be preview-only, so they can’t be downloaded. You can protect your sharing links with passwords, and you can remotely delete files when revoking access to shares.

Both individual and team plans provide activity logs, but team plans also come with administrator accounts that can manage all users on the account, including password management and the ability to log in as specific users.

Interface and in use

Most of Sync's functions are carried out in the web-based control panel

Sync is very simple to use. When you install it on your computer, it will create a Sync folder, into which you can drag and drop folders and files, and they’ll automatically be uploaded to your Sync account in the cloud. Only data added to the specific Sync folder is uploaded to your account: you cannot choose other folders as you can with some cloud storage providers. That limitation aside, we found that data uploaded to our account very quickly.

The desktop app itself doesn’t do much other than give you a list of the most recent activity, so you’ll need to use the web app for most tasks - such as sharing, viewing event and file history, and managing users.

You can also choose to move data to your Vault, a folder in the cloud that doesn’t get synced with other devices - which can be handy if you want to free up space on devices while still maintaining an archive of the content. Sync’s control panel doesn’t have as much functionality as many similar services, but what it does have is fairly easy to use.

Support

Sync has limited support options

Sync only offers limited methods of obtaining support. If you want direct help, you can fill in a form, accessible via the contact page on the company’s website or from within your account control panel. If you’re the type who likes to find answers for themselves, the searchable help center has articles covering various topics.

Security

End-to-end encryption is Sync's primary security feature

Sync is serious about maintaining the privacy of its customers’ data, and the primary way it ensures that is by using end-to-end encryption so that only you can access your data. Your data might be stored on Sync’s servers, but not even Sync itself can read or access it.

Your data is also backed up and replicated across multiple secure data center locations, so you never have to worry about data loss. And with the security controls built into your account, you’ll be able to set permissions, passwords, and access expiry dates, as well as enable two-factor authentication.

One downside to Sync’s approach to security, however, is that there are fewer third-party app integrations than other providers offer.

The competition

The cloud storage space is a very busy one, and some alternatives to Sync you might want to consider include Tresorit and Box.

Tresorit is another solution that offers end-to-end encryption and a range of individual and business plans, including a free plan with 3GB of storage. Individual plans range in price from $10.42 per month for 500GB of storage to $24 per month for 2.5TB. Business plans go from $14.50 per user a month for 1TB to $24 per user a month for unlimited storage.

Another provider with individual and business plans, including a free plan, is Box. Its free plan comes with 10GB of storage, while the individual Pro plan is $10 per month for 100GB. Business plans go from $5 per month for 100GB up to $35 per month for unlimited storage.

You can read our Box review to find out more about the general platform, and our Box for Business review for details on the business offering.

Final verdict

Sync offers secure cloud storage for individuals and businesses

Sync is an easy-to-use cloud storage solution with good pricing for large amounts of storage. What Sync offers is a bit basic compared with some of the competition, but that simplicity may actually appeal to those who don’t need an over-abundance of features.

Support options are a bit limited, but we were impressed by many aspects of Sync’s service, including the extended file history and its approach to security. That extra security does limit the third-party app integrations on offer, but if you don’t need those integrations and just want a secure, well-priced, easy-to-use cloud storage service, then Sync is a great choice.