Xbox Series X in stock at Box right — but only in a bundle

The Xbox Series X is currently in stock at online retailer Box. This represents an excellent chance for gamers who have been hunting down Xbox Series X restocks for weeks, if not months, to finally get their hands on Microsoft’s flagship console.

Box is only offering the console as part of a bundle. The available package costs £689, and contains an Xbox Series X console, an extra Xbox Wireless Controller, and a Thrustmaster TMX Racing Wheel. It’s the perfect bundle for any racing enthusiasts looking to play Forza Horizon 5 this winter.

Box is currently offering an Xbox Series X bundle that is ideal for racing game fans. It includes an Xbox Series X console, an extra Xbox Wireless Controller and a Thrustmaster TMX Racing Wheel. View Deal

If you just want the console by itself unfortunately Box is not currently selling the Xbox Series X outside of this bundle. However, it should be noted that there’s no scalping going on here the package is being sold for roughly the collective total value of the items. So if this bundle does appeal to you, you can purchase knowing you’re not being ripped off.

If you just want a console, Box does the Xbox Series S available standalone. This all-digital console gives you access to the same great library of games as the Xbox Series X and is remarkably compacted. It costs just £249, but its lower price point does mean that some sacrifices have been made in terms of raw power.

Gamers who have their heart set on an Xbox Series X, but don’t want all the extras in the above bundle, can still signup for Box’s ballot program. This randomly selected lottery gives customers the opportunity to buy a console standalone without hassle. Box hasn’t announced when they will be holding another ballot, but you can get your name into the next draw by signing up now.

