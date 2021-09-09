Whoop’s new fitness tracker has two features even the Apple Watch can't beat

Whoop became popular as the strap that NBA players and UFC athletes were spotted sneaking them under their sweatbands, but up until now, LeBron James’ tech has had mixed reviews in the crowded fitness tracker market.

Some users loved the detailed recovery data, helping them know when they should skip a workout and when they could really push themselves, others questioned the accuracy of the fitness tracker’s heart rate data. But now the Whoop 4.0 has been revealed.

Whoop said its new fitness tracker is 33% smaller and more accurate than before, thanks to new sensors. It also announced Whoop body, a line of smart apparel that allows users to wear their tracker on multiple locations on their bodies.

Here’s what you need to know about the new tech.

Upgraded sensors in the Whoop 4.0

Addressing the shortfalls of its older products, Whoop said the Whoop 4.0’s sensor now contains 5 LEDs (three green, one red, and one infrared), 4 photodiodes, and advanced algorithms for more accurate heart rate tracking. The new tracker will also be able to calculate blood oxygen levels.

These new sensors are designed to give users more enhanced health insights. Your skin's temperature, for example, can be used as a metric to see when your core body temperature is rising, which could be a sign you're getting ill. Aside from illness, the body's core temperature should drop at bedtime as part of a natural circadian rhythm, so skin temperature can give more detailed sleep data.

While skin temperature isn't something that can really be focused on alone (the environment can affect temperature, for example) when paired with blood oxygen levels and heart rate, it can give more a detailed insight into your overall health. Other trackers on the market have begun to use skin temperature as a health metric, with Fitbit adding it to the Fitbit Sense last year.

But the Apple Watch, a device that's regarded as the best smartwatch around and is flush with health-tacking tech, has yet to gain skin temperature measuring sensors. So the Whoop 4.0 has an ace up its sleeve, though Apple is said to have been working on skin temperature measuring since 2019, so maybe the feature will arrive in the Apple Watch 7.

New vibration features on Whoop 4.0

Another new feature are the "haptic alerts" of the Whoop 4.0 designed so "that members can set to wake them up through gentle vibrations at the optimal time based on their sleep needs and cycles." In other words, the new Sleep Coach feature will use vibrations to wake you up based on your sleep cycle, rather than when you set your alarm.

(Image credit: Whoop )

A new Whoop app

Whoop also announced changes to its incredibly detailed app, which will now allow members to track their live heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiratory heart rate in one view. Users will also be able to download and export 30-day or 180-day trends, to share this data with a trainer or coach.

Whoop 4.0 charger is now waterproof

One of the smarter features of the Whoop is that you can charge the tracker on your wrist; why other trackers on the market, or indeed the Apple Watch and other smartwatches, haven’t adopted these, we don’t know.

With the Whoop 4.0, the Whoop and the battery pack are now waterproof to 10 meters, meaning you won’t have to worry about wearing and charging the device in the shower, or when washing up.

(Image credit: Whoop)

Whoop body allow tracker relocation

Another feature linked to the launch of the Whoop 4.0 is the "Whoop body" — a collection of apparel that allows the tracker to be collect data from different areas of the body. The apparel ranges from $54 to $109 and includes sports bras, compression tops, leggings, shorts, and boxers with ‘built-in pods’ that allow the tracker to be worn on the torso, waist and calf muscles.

There’s also an arm sleeve and a hydro sleeve, which allows users to wear the tracker in the swimming pool. Aside from the pockets for the Whoop tracker, the apparel doesn’t seem to have any stand-out features. But for athletes who also want real-time data from their sports watch, having less tech on their wrist could be a handy feature.

Unlike other trackers on the market, the Whoop band itself doesn’t have a set price, instead, users sign up via a monthly subscription, which costs $30/£30 a month and they get the band free with that. Anyone with at least six months left on their account can upgrade to the Whoop 4.0 band for free and can reserve their tracker now on the Whoop website .