Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 — latest stock updates

We're hoping that finding where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 will be a lot easier than trying to find other Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards. But being aimed squarely at the middle of the market and gamers looking to upgrade from the GeForce GTX 1060, the GeForce RTX 3060 is a pretty enticing card.

Launching at a cheaper price point than the GeForce RTX 2060, Nvidia could well be onto a winner here. Compared to the GTX 1060, the RTX 3060 has twice the raster performance and 10x the ray tracing ability. Plus, it has 3,584 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 video memory, a boost clock speed of 1.78GHz, and a 192-bit memory interface.

Check the retailer links below to keep track of which have the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 on sale, and keep this page bookmarked for the latest stock updates.

Unfortunately with the well-documented global chip shortage set to continue indefinitely finding where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 in the wild might be just as tough a task as picking up its more powerful siblings the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. In fact, we’ve even seen scalpers hiking up the price of the card before the actual release day, and if that wasn’t bad enough actual retailers seem to be overinflating prices as well.

Nvidia is making some attempts to tackle the serious supply issues facing the RTX 30-series but there’s still a long way to go before you’ll be able to buy GPUs like the RTX 3060 without needing lightning-fast fingers and no small amount of good fortune.

This is frustrating because with an MSRP of $329 the RTX 3060 is a really great GPU for those looking for mid-range performance. So, in order to help give you the best possible chance of scoring yourself one of these coveted cards, we’ve prepared this list of retailers that stock, or have previously stock, the GPU.

If there is a restock odds are the fresh allocation will go in minutes, so we recommend signing up to an alert service if the retailer’s sign support it. We’re also on the hunt for stock every day and will update the list below if we catch any restocks. For now, here’s a list of the best retailers to buy the RTX 3060 from.

Latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 deals

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060: Retailers

As of 6:00 a.m. ET on February 25, the GeForce RTX 3060 is not yet for sale at most retailers. The card is due for launch at 12:00 p.m. ET today.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is set to start from £299 in the U.K. with the most expensive models likely to set you back an extra £200, or more if you have to dip into the reseller market. Stock is likely to sell out very quickly when the card launches at 5 p.m. GMT.

The nature of buying a graphics card in 2021 means that you can’t rest on your laurels and assume you’ll be able to scoop up an RTX 3060 whenever suits. If you want one of these graphics cards, you’ll need to be alert.

Stock will almost certainly sell out straight away, but we’ll keep updating this list as and when additional stock is released.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060 in the U.S.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia tends to list a selection of retailers that will have its latest graphics cards in stock. But it also has its own version of the GeForce RTX 3060.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060: from $389 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a small selection of Nvidia RTX 3060 cards from MSI, EVGA, and PNY. All of them are currently listed as "coming soon", though we're hoping the $600+ price point for the PNY model is an error. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Walmart doesn't have the GeForce RTX 3080 listed yet. But we'd expect it to stock the card when it goes live in a matter of hours.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Newegg also doesn't have the GeForce RTX 3080 listed. But we'd expect it to list the card when sales go live.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Amazon has a holding page for GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards. Check it to see if the RTX 3060 has arrived.

where to buy Nvida RTX 3060 in the U.K.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060: from £389 @ Currys

Currys has a bunch of RTX 3060 models listed on its website, however, none of them are currently available yet. Cards from Gigabyte, PNY, MSI and Asus are among the ones listed. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060: coming soon @ Ebuyer

Ebuyer currently has the largest offering of RTX 3060 cards in the UK, with models from PNY, Zotac, MSI and ASUS among others. However, all the listings are marked with 'coming soon' for now.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060: coming soon @ Scan

Technology retailer Scan has plenty of RTX 3060 cards listed on its website. None of them are yet available for order but should be when the card launches later today. View Deal

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060 gaming PC

If you’re desperate to get a GeForce RTX 3060, an alternative to buying the card itself is to get a pre-built PC with the GPU included.

This is a great solution if you’re looking to either upgrade your entire setup or if you’re entering the PC gaming scene for the first time.

Right now there aren’t any retailers offering pre-built rigs with the RTX 3060 already installed, but we expect this to change once the card is officially available for purchase.

Places like Origin PC, iBuyPower, and CyberPowerPC are worth keeping an eye on as once the RTX 3060 is on the market these retailers will likely offer pre-built PCs that include it.