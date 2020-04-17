Clorox Wipes are recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help combat COVID-19. As a result, finding where to buy Clorox Wipes has become near impossible.
To help with your search, we're rounding up all stores that have online stock of Clorox Wipes. Because they're so hard to find, we're also listing stores that sell other Clorox cleaners and Clorox cleaning tools. (Make sure to also check out our guide on where to buy latex gloves).
Keep in mind that inventory is moving rapidly and certain stores may implement buying limitations. As a result, only buy what you need for the short term. Nevertheless, here are stores where to buy Clorox Wipes and other Clorox cleaners. Plus, make sure to check out our guides on where to buy face masks and where to buy hand soap.
Where to buy Clorox Wipes
Clorox Concentrated Bleach: $5 @ Office Depot
Office Depot currently has stock of this 121-ounce bottle of Clorox Regular Liquid Concentrated Bleach. It can be mixed with water and kills 99.9% of norovirus, MRSA, and e.coli. View Deal
Clorox Stain and Odor Remover: $5 @ Petco
Petco currently has stock of the Clorox Stain and Odor Remover 32-ounce bottle. It's safe to use around pets and it can be used on carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, and more. View Deal
Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner With Bleach: $4 @ Office Depot
This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach can be used to eliminate toilet bowl stains, bacteria, and odors.View Deal
Clorox ToiletWand Kit: $13 @ Newegg
The Clorox ToiletWand Kit help clean, sanitize, and disinfect your toilet. After each use, just click a new refill head onto the tip of the wand. This kit includes the wand and 6 disposable heads. View Deal
Clorox Bleach Toilet Cleaner 12-Pack: $31 @ Newegg
Newegg has this 12-pack of Clorox Bleach Toilet Bowl Cleaner. Each bottle holds 24 ounces. This is one of the Clorox cleaners specifically recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fight against SARS-CoV-2. If it sells out, Office Depot has stock for $38.View Deal
Clorox Disinfecting ToiletWand Refills: $7 @ Office Depot
This Clorox ToiletWand pack includes 6 refills. Each disposable head contains preloaded foaming Clorox cleaner with real scrubbing power to clean and disinfect toilets. View Deal
Clorox Pine Sol All-Purpose Cleaner: $10 @ Office Depot
This 1.1-gallon bottle of Clorox Pine Sol All-Purpose Cleaner can be used to clean and disinfect floors and surfaces. View Deal
Clorox Scentiva Wet Mop Cloths: $8 @ Office Depot
These mopping pads work with most Swiffer Sweepers and other mopping tools. They can be used to clean a range of flooring like finished wood, laminate, vinyl, linoleum, and quartz. View Deal
Clorox Scrub Brush: $3 @ Target
The Clorox Scrub Brush is a multipurpose brush that can be used to clean a variety of surfaces including countertops and tile flooring. View Deal
Clorox 409 Disinfectant 12-Pack: $53 @ Office Depot
This 12-pack of Clorox 409 Disinfectant is ideal for splitting with a neighbor. Each bottle comes out to roughly $4.49. View Deal
Clorox Commercial Urine Remover: $7 @ Staples
This 32-ounce bottle of Clorox Urine Remover can be used to tackle odors and stains on porous and soft surfaces. It specifically removes the lingering smell cat urine and dog urine, but can also be used on fibers and soft surfaces such as carpet, upholstery, mattresses and bed linens.View Deal
Clorox Fraganzia Multi-Puprose Cleaner: $2 @ Sears
This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Fraganzia Cleaner can be used to disinfect various surfaces. It's not available for shipping, but it can be purchased online and picked up in-store. View Deal
Clorox Pet Stain & Odor Remover Refill: $19 @ Petco
This 1-gallon refill is designed to clean up after pet messes. It's safe to use around pets, yet it's tough on stains and odors. View Deal
Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner w/ Bleach: $2 @ Staples
This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner is in stock at Staples. However, the store warns that deliveries may take longer than expected due to high demand. View Deal
Clorox Scrubtastic Surface Scrubber: $39 @ Home Depot
The Clorox Scrubtastic Multi-Purpose Scrubber has an expandable handle for cleaning ceilings and walls. It includes three interchangeable scrubbers. If Home Depot sells out, Target offers it for the same price.View Deal
Clorox Carpet Cleaner Aerosol: $4 @ Petco
Petco has the Clorox Carpet Cleaner Aerosol on sale for $4.99. The carpet cleaner is mean to remove pet stains, odors, and dirt. View Deal
Clorox Anywhere Hard Surface Sanitizing Spray: $7 @ Staples
This 32-ounce bottle of sanitizing spray can be used in lieu of wipes to clean a variety of surfaces including patio furniture, grills, grocery carts, food prep surfaces, and more. View Deal
In addition to Clorox Wipes, the EPA also recommends Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach, Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner, Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach, and Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfecting Foam Cleaner. You can browse the full list of EPA-recommended cleaners to see what other products can be used to combat COVID-19.