When does Amazon Prime Day end? The deadlines for US and UK shoppers

Although it gets longer every year, Prime Day deals will eventually end. Since all the big discounts will be gone soon, it's crucial you keep an eye on the time. Otherwise, your basket of bargain goodies could transform into full-price luxuries.
Making matters more confusing is that there are actually two different ending times for the U.S. and U.K. Prime Day sales. Again, you'd hate to miss out on deals because you thought Prime Day had already ended, or was still going when in fact it was over hours ago.
- Prime Day live blog: Best Lightning deals and sales now
- See all of today's deals at Amazon
When does Amazon Prime Day end?
This year, Prime Day lasts precisely 48 hours, starting at midnight June 21, and ending at 11:59 PM on June 22. So you've still got several hours (at the time of writing) to mull over your purchase decisions.
In the U.K.: Amazon U.K. Prime Day sales end at 11:59 BST.
In the U.S.: Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59 PM PDT. That's 2:59 AM EDT on June 23.
If you've collected any free Prime Day credits, many of those will also end along with Prime Day, so be sure to use them beforehand.
It's likely that some sales will extend for a few hours or even days, just like in years prior. But if there's a deal that's especially hot, we don't expect that to last beyond Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day: Quick links
- Alexa device sale: Echo devices from $14
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more
- Amazon Basics Home: bedding deals from $11
- American Apparel: tops/bottoms from $10
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $279
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6
- Back-to-school sales: Notebooks, Elmer's Glue from $5
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Bissell vacuums: 50% off floorcare and air purifiers
- Black + Decker: power tools up to 50% off
- Blu-ray movie sets: Batman, Indiana Jones from 45% off
- Board games: up to 60% all games
- Books: best sellers from $4
- Bose: headphones and speakers from $129
- Bowflex: home gym deals extra 20% off sale prices
- Camping gear: Coleman, Igloo, Zippo from $8
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer from $209
- Clothing: up to 50% off Anne Klein, Bulova, Izod,
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24
- Designer apparel: Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein up to 45% off
- External hard drives: Seagate, WD, more from $38
- Fitness: deals from $6
- Garmin smartwatches: up to 30% off deals from $49
- Gift cards: 20% off Old Navy, Adidas, Cold Stone
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Gym bags: Puma, Nike, Adidas from $12
- Halloween: costumes from $10
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $99
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12
- Juicing machines: save on NutriBullet, Breville, more
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot
- Keurig coffee makers: machines from $69
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Levi's: up to 55% off men's/women's shorts and jeans
- LifeStraw: up to 50% off water filters
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8
- Magazines: 90% off Food & Wine, Real Simple, more
- Nike: up to $50 off sneakers & shorts
- Nvidia RTX GPUs: up to $140 off video cards
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- OLED TVs: up to $1,500 off LG and Sony
- Pet food/supplies: save on Blue, Fresh Step, Wellness
- Power tools: DeWalt, Black & Decker, Bosch up to 50% off
- PS5 games: deals from $29
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $129
- Samsung storage sale: deals from $24
- Sneakers: Skechers, New Balance, Asics from $19
- Surface laptops: from $599
- Swimming pool toys: up to 60% off inflatables
- Xbox Series X|S games: from $19
- Xmas decor: lights, stockings more from $2