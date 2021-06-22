When does Amazon Prime Day end? The deadlines for US and UK shoppers

Although it gets longer every year, Prime Day deals will eventually end. Since all the big discounts will be gone soon, it's crucial you keep an eye on the time. Otherwise, your basket of bargain goodies could transform into full-price luxuries.

Making matters more confusing is that there are actually two different ending times for the U.S. and U.K. Prime Day sales. Again, you'd hate to miss out on deals because you thought Prime Day had already ended, or was still going when in fact it was over hours ago.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

This year, Prime Day lasts precisely 48 hours, starting at midnight June 21, and ending at 11:59 PM on June 22. So you've still got several hours (at the time of writing) to mull over your purchase decisions.

In the U.K.: Amazon U.K. Prime Day sales end at 11:59 BST.

In the U.S.: Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59 PM PDT. That's 2:59 AM EDT on June 23.

If you've collected any free Prime Day credits, many of those will also end along with Prime Day, so be sure to use them beforehand.

It's likely that some sales will extend for a few hours or even days, just like in years prior. But if there's a deal that's especially hot, we don't expect that to last beyond Prime Day.