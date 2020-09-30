WhatsApp just got a long overdue feature — how to use it

WhatsApp is rolling out changes that could make the app use a lot less space on your phone.

WhatsApp has tinkered with storage settings in its beta releases for Android. WABetaInfo reports that the latest beta version (2.20.201.9) introduces a redesigned UI for the Storage Usage section of the app. Users can easily see a storage bar of current usage, review the largest files received through the app and approve WhatsApp-suggested cleanups to delete unnecessary files.

The storage management improvements have been in the works for several months, discovered by WABetaInfo's sleuthing.

In the current WhatsApp design, users can see a list of their chats and the storage space each chat takes up. They can clear out files by type (photos, GIFs or videos, etc.).

The new beta's changes give users more control. They can review all files and sort them by size or date. The redesign features categories for large files and forwarded files. And there's a tool to search through chats.

How to use WhatsApp's new storage settings

Right now, the redesigned storage settings are available only for WhatsApp's beta users on Android. They will need to download beta version 2.20.201.9.

To join the beta program for Android, sign up at the WhatsApp Beta page on Google Play and enter your details. If you already have the public version of WhatsApp installed, it will be updated to the beta version automatically within a few hours.

The updates are slowly rolling out, so not all beta testers will get it immediately.

WhatsApp hasn't confirmed when the new Storage Usage section will be available in the public release of the app.