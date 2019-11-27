This Audible Black Friday deal saves you 53% on a new subscription

If you're an audiobook fan and want to listen to some books while you're traveling this holiday season, Amazon's Audible has a solution for you.

You can now take advantage of an Audible deal that gives you the first three months of the service at 53% off, or $6.95 per month. That's a major discount off the $14.95 per month Audible typically costs.

In addition to the three-month discount, you can also get a $15 Amazon credit that can be applied to any number of things you want to buy from the service.

Audible is Amazon's audiobook service, offering you the opportunity to catch up on the latest books without ever needing to pick up a book. Once you buy an audiobook from the service, you can easily start streaming it to listen to it wherever you want.

The typical Audible subscription includes one free audiobook and two Audible Originals books each month. And if you don't like an audiobook you purchased, you can exchange it for another for free.

Amazon's deal is good for three months. After that, your subscription will increase to $14.95 per month.

