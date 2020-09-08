The Mandalorian season 2 release date, cast, trailer and more

The Mandalorian season 2 is blasting off in just a matter of weeks, so you can get your Baby Yoda fix very soon. The Disney Plus series — an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Drama — will have big, new adventures in store for The Child and Mando. And we've got brand-new Mandalorian season 2 photos and details about the galaxy-hopping quest to find Baby Yoda's home world.

Disney Plus announced The Mandalorian season 2 release date: October 30. There aren't a ton of details about the plot, but we can piece together some details. Several high-profile directors have announced that they will be helming a Mandalorian episode, and we're slowly learning which cast members will (and won't) return.

Here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian season 2, including its possible release date, directors, cast and plot.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1 of The Mandalorian!

The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere October 30. Disney Plus revealed the date on Twitter:

While you wait for The Mandalorian season 2, Disney has something to hold you over. On May 4 (aka Star Wars Day), the company premiered a documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. This show chronicles the creation of the hit Star Wars show, with roundtable discussions featuring Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard and Kathleen Kennedy.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

So far, The Mandalorian's showrunner Jon Favreau hasn't confirmed any new cast members for season 2. However, SlashFilm reported that Rosario Dawson will play a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, the padawan apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, who has only been seen as an animated chararcter in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. She was also heard by Rey as a Jedi voice in Rise of Skywalker (in all three cases, voiced by Ashley Eckstein).

In May, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, will join the cast of The Mandalorian season 2. Morrison is playing Jango's son Boba Fett from the original trilogy, which seems to confirm that Boba Fett survived falling into the sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. According to the report, Boba Fett will play a small role in the show, but we're eager to see how he's connected to our titular character.

An Entertainment Weekly cover story also noted that there's talk about Katee Sackoff playing a live-action Bo-Katan Kryze, the Mandalorian leader who wielded the Darksaber.

The only casting that has been confirmed by Disney Plus is Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter from Mando's past.

The Mandalorian newbies will join the series regulars from season 1, led by Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin. Also returning are: Gina Carano as former shock trooper Cara Dunne; Carl Weathers as bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga; and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon.

We also know of one character that won't be coming back. Comedian Bill Burr, who played mercenary Mayfield in season 1's prison ship heist episode, made it pretty clear to Vulture that he likely isn't returning for a second round.

"Once these two things [King of Staten Island and F Is for Family] come out on the same day, the well is dry," said Burr, when asked about upcoming projects. "I got nothing. So we shall see."

It's possible that we'll see another appearance by Emily Swallow as Mandalorian leader and weapons forger The Armorer. Oh, and whoever does the puppeteering and adorable child noises of Baby Yoda will certainly be back.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer and teasers

Disney has yet to drop an official teaser or trailer for The Mandalorian season 2. We would have expected one to debut at San Diego Comic Con 2020, but that event went virtual in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be sure to update this article as soon as an official teaser arrives.

While you wait, you can enjoy this parody trailer put together by IGN that imagines what season 2 would be like with a teenage Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian season 2 directors

The Mandalorian season 1 was largely written and executive produced by Jon Favreau (with contributions from Dave Filoni of The Clone Wars/Rebels fame and Christopher Yost), though a group of directors took the helm for different episodes. The first season’s directors included Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taikia Watiti.

It seems The Mandalorian season 2 will take the same approach. As reported by SlashFilm, Favreau confirmed that he will be directing at least one episode himself and EW confirms it will be episode 1. Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga, will be getting in the director's chair for an episode.

On Star Wars Day 2020, other Mandalorian episode directors revealed their participation in season 2. Robert Rodriguez ("Spy Kids," "Sin City") tweeted that he got to direct the biggest star in the world, aka Baby Yoda:

The Mandalorian season 2 plot: What to expect

We don’t have an official synopsis for The Mandalorian season 2 just yet, but the season 1 finale sets up some obvious plot threads. Season 1 ends with Din Djarin setting off with The Child to find its home world and hopefully discover the mysterious, tiny green species that it and Yoda belong to. That could set up some very interesting interactions and huge universe-spanning revelations, and may set the stage for more Force wielders — and even Jedi — to make an appearance in season 2.

Meanwhile, we know that Greef and Cara are sticking around on Nevarro, and that Greef would like Cara to be his enforcer within the Guild. That should lead to some fun and dysfunctional buddy-cop action, especially since Cara doesn’t seem too fond of the grizzled bounty hunter. Weathers told EW that the two grow close enough to "almost finish each other’s sentences."

We also know that Moff Gideon survived his TIE Fighter crash at the hands of Din and is packing a deadly Darksaber, which could make things very hairy for Greef and Cara. Gideon possessing the Darksaber is significant, as the unique, black-light lightsaber was first forged by Tarre Vizsla, the first-ever Mandalorian Jedi. Here's hoping we get some backstory as to how Gideon got his hands on one. If Sackoff's casting as Bo-Katan Kryze is true, then she could play a big part in that tale.

It’s worth keeping in mind that The Mandalorian season 2 should push us further into the timeline towards the events of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. While this is purely speculative, this could allow Favreau and crew to give us a look at the origins of both The First Order and The Resistance from Din’s point of view.

What about The Mandalorian season 3?

While The Mandalorian season 2 hasn't dropped yet, the third season of the hit Star Wars show is already in the works. Variety reported that pre-production has begun on The Mandalorian season 3, with Favreau having started on writing and creative director Doug Chiang already at work on general concepts.

Of course, we're not sure when The Mandalorian season 3 will actually start filming, as the coronavirus pandemic delayed nearly all major film productions.