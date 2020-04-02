The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a dual-screen laptop made for gamers

Asus has just revealed the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, a gaming laptop with the standout feature of having two displays crammed into a single clamshell chassis.

Many desktop PC gamers already know the joy of dual monitor set-ups, but this new Asus laptop, starting at $2,999 and going on sale in June, will give you access to two built-in displays, and all the versatility that this can offer.

The main 15.6-inch display is either a 4K or FHD panel depending on what customers select, which is then combined with a 14.1-inch touchscreen mounted on the top half of the bottom deck. You can tilt this secondary screen at an upwards angle too, which will help users see both screens simultaneously and also improve airflow into the laptop's innards.

All versions have a 90Wh battery, chargeable through a Thunderbolt 3 port, the versatile connector that you can also use to transfer data or to connect an additional display if two screens just aren't enough.

Asus has already shown us dual-screen laptops in the form of the Zenbook Duo and Zenbook Pro Duo , but while they're strong performers, they weren't explicitly designed for gaming in the way that the Zephyrus is.

Obvious uses for these two screens are having your game open on the main display while you have a guide, a chat app or even your Twitch streaming settings open on the secondary display. Asus said t also worked with developers to make custom game displays for the Zephyrus, including Techland's Dying Light 2, apps for League of Legends, Fortnite and CS:GO with the help of game extension platform Overwolf, and also Adobe for the benefit of users who want to perform some more creative tasks on the laptop.

In terms of specs, the cheapest $2,999 version uses one of Intel's new 10th Gen H series CPUs , specifically a Core i7-10875H CPU, combined with the FHD main display, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and an RTX 2070 Super GPU, another brand new line of products, this time from Nvidia. Going up the price scale to $3,499, you lose out on RAM and storage - going down to 16GB and 1TB respectively, but you upgrade the CPU to a Core i9-10980HK, and the GPU to an RTX 2080 Super.

The top of the line model, selling for $3,699.99, combines the best of the previous two models with a Core i9-10980HK, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and an RTX 2080 Super GPU, but also replaces the FHD display for a 4K model.