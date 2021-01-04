Stunning black PS5 is the console of our dreams — and it's coming this week

If you thought it was hard enough getting a regular PS5, things are about to get a lot harder if you want to get your hands on a limited edition black PS2-themed PS5 console.

Ever since Sony gave us our first look at the PS5, fans have been asking for a black PS5 console to be released. If you were one of them, you better be ready to pick one up, because these beauties are set to go on sale on January 8.

It’s worth pointing out that these consoles are not being made by Sony. Instead they are customized PS5 consoles offered by SUP3R5 , who have taken the time to convert a standard PS5 (or PS5 Digital) console into this new PS2-inspired design.

So now all the white parts of the console and its accompanying DualSense controller are now black, plus there's a special insert that mimics the classic PlayStation logo from days gone by.

The downside here is that they are more expensive and prices start from $649 for the PS5 digital edition. If you want one with a disc drive, that’s going to cost you a whopping $749. For comparison’s sake, both consoles normally cost $399 and $499, respectively.

SUP3R5 only has 304 consoles available as well, so you’re going to need to be sharp (and lucky) to get your hands on one. Assuming you’re willing to pay the extra premium for it, that is. If you just want a taste of the black PS5, 500 DualSense controllers are available separately, so you may have better luck picking up one of those. They cost $99 (up from $69).

It’s worth mentioning that the customization process voids the warranty of the controller, because it needs to be completely disassembled. The PS5 consoles don’t have that issue, since they’re just having the exterior plates replaced, but bear that in mind before you decide to buy.

Of course, as with any third-party custom job, you’re buying at your own risk. Sony obviously doesn’t approve of other companies altering its hardware, as we saw when it shut down the retailer selling custom PS5 faceplates last year.

The black PS5 consoles go on sale on January 8 over at SUP3R5, and will ship in late spring. There’s no mention of time, so if you have your heart set on buying one make sure to get up early (Eastern time) and keep checking in.