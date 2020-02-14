Stranger Things 4 teaser reveals major return

Trailer or not, Netflix's latest morsel of Stranger Things 4 is a huge reveal. Yes, a new teaser posted today for Valentine's Day, entitled "From Russia With Love..." sees a not-exactly-triumphant return that some may have expected, but still had us screaming in the Tom's Guide offices.

And as much as I want to blast the spoiler-alert horn, this is promotional material from Netflix, sent out at 9:01am today — and will probably be gabbed about everywhere soon. So, watch the video and read the below letter from show runners The Duffer Brothers to learn about the fate of a fan favorite from one of the best shows on Netflix.

Accompanying the trailer, in an email sent to the press, was the following note from Stranger Things show-runners The Duffer Brothers:

"We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….

Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American."

From Russia with love,

The Duffer Brothers

And I don't know how much more there is to say, except that I've got questions:

How did Hopper survive the cataclysmic ending of Stranger Things 3?

How long will it take for Hopper to re-grow his hair?

Will he reunite with Eleven before the season finale?

Now that we know that Hopper is "The American" that the Russians have, where is Dr. Martin Brenner?

Oh, and when will Netflix give us the Stranger Things 4 release date? I organize my calendar very far in advance, thank you very much.