Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the first 4K 240Hz monitor — and I want one now

At CES 2022, Samsung announced the Odyssey Neo G8, a 34-inch monitor sporting a 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Actually, it's the first 4K 240Hz monitor ever, making it an absolute beast for gaming.

In terms of specs, the Odyssey Neo G8 has a full 3840x2160 4K resolution with an aggressive 1000R curve. The 240Hz refresh rate is backed with a 1ms response time for fast PC gaming.

The Quantum Mini LED backlighting allows for rich contrast, much higher than standard LCD displays. Similar to an OLED panel, this monitor will have dark inky blacks. But those LEDs can get a lot brighter than OLED, with Samsung claiming gamers can see HDR 2000-level performance. Samsung also claims a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is the little brother to last year's Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, a 49-inch behemoth of a display backed with Mini LED backlighting. In terms of design, the Neo G8 follows very closely to the G9, with a white back panel and CoreSync lighting. The lighting on the back detects the colors on the screen for a cool effect. It's the same Mini LED tech backing Samsung 2022 TVs.

Samsung didn't announce a price for the Neo G8, but considering the Neo G9 launched at $2,500, we predict this monitor will be in the $2,000 range.

Samsung isn't the only company unveiling monitor tech at CES 2022. Alienware came out swinging with its 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide gaming monitor.

We can't wait to test the Odyssey Neo G8 to see if it can make our best gaming monitors list.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung also unveiled the Smart Monitor M8 at CES 2022. This ultra-slim monitor sits at 11.4mm thick with a modern flat-back design, similar to that in the iMac 2021.

The Smart Monitor M8 is less a gaming monitor and more of a general-purpose display. I has built-in Smart TV and productivity apps and comes with a remote control. There's also a magnetic SlimFit Cam for video calls. In terms of specs, we're looking at a monitor that offers 99% of the sRGB color spectrum with 400 nits of brightness. Samsung didn't unveil a price for this 3840x2160 4K display, but we expect it to be somewhat more affordable than other high-end monitors.

Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8

Lastly, Samsung showed off the High Resolution Monitor S8. It'll come in both 27-inch and 32-inch variants, delivering a 4K display at 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This monitor is more for those working long hours color correcting or editing video. It's actually the first UL verified Glare Free monitor.

