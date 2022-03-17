Samsung Galaxy A53 release date, price, specs and all the new features

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is the more feature-packed of the two midrange phones Samsung is adding to its Galaxy A lineup for 2022. And with a price that competes with Apple’s new iPhone SE 2022, we could see a fierce face-off for the title of the best cheap phone.

Replacing the Galaxy A52 from last year, the Galaxy A53 looks to add top quality cameras, displays and batteries while keeping the price under $500. This new phone figures to be a good alternative for anyone who balks at paying flagship prices, though the Galaxy A53 figures to face stiff competition from both the iPhone SE and the Pixel 5a.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specs

Price £399/$449 Display 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED Maximum refresh rate 120Hz Chipset Exynos 1280 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, expandable up to 1TB Rear cameras 64MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 5MP macro (f/2.4), 5MP depth (f/2.4) Front camera 32MP (f/2.2) Operating system Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 25W wired

Samsung Galaxy A53 price and availability

The Galaxy A53 costs $449/£399, with just one model offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with storage add-on options available via microSD. That’s less than the $449 Pixel 5a and the iPhone SE 2022 (£419/$429).

Pre-ordering the Galaxy A53 from Samsung nets you the Galaxy Buds Live, wireless earbuds worth $150. It's a very attractive deal given the already cheap price of the phones.

Samsung will be unleashing the A53 on April 1, with pre-orders available from today..

Samsung Galaxy A53 design

There’s no confusing the Galaxy A53 with the more expensive Galaxy S22. Samsung’s mid-range phone uses a sloping camera bump rather than the contour cut or individually embedded lenses. That’s the case with Galaxy A53 color options as well. While there are black and white versions if you prefer something simple, there are also pastel blue and peach options that look more interesting.

Telling the Galaxy A53 apart from the Galaxy A33 — the other midrange phone unveiled by Samsung —is trickier until you see the front of both phones. The A53 has a punch-hole notch just like the S22 series, while the A53 has a waterdrop notch that covers up the portion of display above it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can expect IP67 water/dust resistance and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front of the Galaxy A53, which is unchanged from the Galaxy A52. You also get an under-display fingerprint scanner, though it’s an optical sensor rather than the ultrasonic sensors on Galaxy S phones.

Samsung Galaxy A53 display

As with the Galaxy A52, the new Samsung phone gets a 6.5-inch display, with a maximum brightness of 800 nits. That’s not up to par with the super bright screens on the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, but we’d expect you’ll be able to see the Galaxy A53 screen in bright light.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can switch to a 120Hz refresh rate for the Galaxy A53, another feature that’s a holdover from the Galaxy A52. You can enjoy that display with stereo speakers, another feature carried over from last year’s mid-range model.

Samsung Galaxy A53 cameras

For your photography needs, you get four cameras on the back of the Galaxy A53. A 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization is joined by a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the A53 features a 32MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a change, the Galaxy A53 now allows you to take photos at the main cameras' full resolution, instead of only at a pixel-binned 12MP. This will mean you'll be able to take much more detailed photos at the expense of image brightness if you so choose.

Samsung also claims that thanks to a powered-up processor and improved software, you can take better portrait shots and also better night mode shots with the Galaxy A53. Given the newly refreshed rival iPhone SE still doesn't offer a night mode, just having a low-light option in the first place is good news.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy A53: Performance

With the Galaxy A models introduced by Samsung for 2022, the Galaxy A53 joins the Galaxy A33 in using a 5G-ready Exynos 1280 chipset. If the 6GB of RAM included with the A53 isn’t enough for you, you can use the RAM Plus system to steal either 2GB, 4GB or 6GB of your 128GB storage space to give the phone some extra oomph.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Also noteworthy is that the A53's SIM tray can fit one or two SIM cards, or one SIM and one microSD card to add up to 1TB of storage. Expandable storage is becoming a rarity on modern phones so if you like your on-device storage, this is arguably a better option than even the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy A53 battery life and charging

Samsung equipped the Galaxy A53 with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is bigger than the power pack inside the Galaxy A52. Charging is also faster at 25W.

The bigger battery should translate to two-day use on a single charge, Samsung says, crediting the device’s adaptive battery system.

Sadly, just like the Galaxy S phones, you don't get the power bricks in the box with the phone, so you'll need to use one you've already got or buy one.

Samsung Galaxy A53 software

The Galaxy A53 launches with Android 12 in the form of Samsung's One UI 4.1. Also noteworthy is Samsung's promise of 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates, the same support it offers for its flagships.

While extended support is becoming the standard for flagship phones, it's still not common for mid-rangers like the Galaxy A53. Thus, it's great to see Samsung continue to deliver updates well past the average life that these phones will likely have.

Samsung Galaxy A53 outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’ll see how Samsung’s new phone compares to other devices in its price range once we get a chance to test the phone. But right of the gate, the Galaxy A53 looks like a formidable challenge to the cheap smartphone space that Google and Apple have carved up with their Pixel A series and iPhone SE devices.