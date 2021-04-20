RTX 3080 laptop gets $260 price cut at Dell

Tracking RTX 3080 restock is no easy task. However, Dell is making things a tad easier with one of the first deals we've seen for an RTX 3080-powered laptop.

For a limited time, Dell has its Alienware M17 R4 w/ RTX 3080 on sale for $2,599.99. That's $263 off and one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen. It's also the first noteworthy deal we've seen for any RTX 3080-powered laptop. Unfortunately, there are no coupon codes that stack with Dell's sale. However, given how high in demand these laptops are, it's likely it will sell out fast.

Alienware M17 R4 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,863 now $2,599 @ Dell

Save $263: The Alienware M17 R4 is one of the first RTX 3080-powered gaming laptops we've seen on sale. Currently, Dell is taking $263 off. It boasts a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD with a 512GB SSD, and RTX 3080 16GB graphics.

The Alienware M17 R4 packs everything you could possible want in a cutting edge gaming rig. Clearly, the highlight of the machine is its RTX 3080 16GB graphics card. That's coupled with a Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD (2x 512GB SSDs) with 512GB SSD. The machine also boasts a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD.

The Alienware m17 supports RAID0 (dual SSD stripe) configurations. This means that two drives can be configured as a single large drive, maximizing transfer rates and enabling maximum storage and performance. If you want to add more storage, the laptop can support a maximum of up to three M.2 NVMe SSDs.

There's no telling when this deal could end, so make sure to grab it while you can.